Road House Character Posters Released by Prime Video

Meet the ensemble from the new Road House, hitting Prime Video on March 21st.

By Patrick Cavanaugh

A new take on the 1989 Patrick Swayze film Road House is set to land on Prime Video next month, with today seeing the streamer release character posters that highlight the movie's ensemble. While Jake Gyllenhaal is taking on the iconic role of Dalton in the project, with more than 30 years having passed since the original movie's release, it looks to be making some changes from the source material in ways that could highlight supporting characters. You can get new looks at the cast of Road House below before the film debuts worldwide on Prime Video on March 21st.

Prime Video describes the new film, "Road House stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and his penchant for violence, in this adrenaline-fueled actioner. Dalton is barely scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he is spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. She hires him to be her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang, working for crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen), from destroying her beloved bar. Even five to one, Brandt's crew is no match for Dalton's skills. But the stakes get higher with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire, Knox (Conor McGregor). As the brutal brawls and bloodshed escalate, the tropical Keys prove more dangerous than anything Dalton ever faced in the Octagon. Also starring Daniela Melchior, Joaquim De Almeida, Lukas Gage."

Road House premieres on Prime Video on March 21st.

Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton

road-house-reboot-jake-gyllenhaal-poster.jpg
(Photo: Prime Video)
prevnext

Conor McGregor as Knox

road-house-reboot-conor-mcgregor-poster.jpg
(Photo: Prime Video)
prevnext

Daniela Melchior as Ellie

road-house-reboot-daniela-melchior-poster.jpg
(Photo: Prime Video)
prevnext

Jessica Williams as Frankie

road-house-reboot-jessica-williams-poster.jpg
(Photo: Prime Video)
prevnext

Lukas Gage as Billy

road-house-reboot-lukas-gage-poster.jpg
(Photo: Prime Video)
prevnext

Billy Magnussen as Brandt

road-house-reboot-billy-magnussen-poster.jpg
(Photo: Prime Video)
prevnext

Darren Barnet as Sam

road-house-reboot-darren-barnet-poster.jpg
(Photo: Prime Video)
prevnext

Austin Post / Post Malone

road-house-reboot-post-malone-poster.jpg
(Photo: Prime Video)

Road House lands on Prime Video on March 21st.

What do you think of the new movie? Let us know in the comments!

prev
1comments

Related:

Comments ( 1 )

of