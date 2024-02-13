Road House Character Posters Released by Prime Video

A new take on the 1989 Patrick Swayze film Road House is set to land on Prime Video next month, with today seeing the streamer release character posters that highlight the movie's ensemble. While Jake Gyllenhaal is taking on the iconic role of Dalton in the project, with more than 30 years having passed since the original movie's release, it looks to be making some changes from the source material in ways that could highlight supporting characters. You can get new looks at the cast of Road House below before the film debuts worldwide on Prime Video on March 21st.

Prime Video describes the new film, "Road House stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and his penchant for violence, in this adrenaline-fueled actioner. Dalton is barely scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he is spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. She hires him to be her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang, working for crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen), from destroying her beloved bar. Even five to one, Brandt's crew is no match for Dalton's skills. But the stakes get higher with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire, Knox (Conor McGregor). As the brutal brawls and bloodshed escalate, the tropical Keys prove more dangerous than anything Dalton ever faced in the Octagon. Also starring Daniela Melchior, Joaquim De Almeida, Lukas Gage."

Road House premieres on Prime Video on March 21st.