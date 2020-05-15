Rob Liefeld Clarifies His Deadpool 3 Comments

✖

Just one week ago, Marvel fans were disappointed with the apparent news that Deadpool 3 was not yet in the works and that Ryan Reynolds was waiting for work to continue on the franchise, all according to the character's creator Rob Liefeld. The proclamation worked people up into a frenzy, and now the iconic comic book artist is having to clarify his statements after fans freaked out over his seemingly harsh take on Marvel Studios and their plans for the Merc' With the Mouth. While some sources insist Deadpool 3 is being planned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Liefeld stands by his words.

The artist recently caught up with io9 when he was asked to clarify his comments, and Liefeld continued to be outspoken.

"Do I know that there is no movement on a Deadpool 3 right now? I know that. Yes," explained Liefeld. "And does that worry me? No. Not at all. What I did was I answered a question honestly. And what I learned this week is just lie. Just tell people everything is lollipop and unicorns and rainbows and you’ll be better off in your life because people want to be lied to. Just because some guy goes, ‘Yeah, We’re still moving along’ that’s code for ‘There’s nothing to see here.’"

Liefeld spoke from his personal experiences, especially when it comes to previous Deadpool movies, and provided a realistic timetable for the release of Deadpool 3.

"Regardless of whatever inside perspective I may have, what I do know is that until a movie is put on a schedule, it’s not taken seriously," Liefeld said. "And what people don’t like is that I have assessed the schedule for the next, give or take, five years and I don’t see Deadpool on it. [So] I don’t see that it can arrive earlier than that."

While Disney only just acquired 20th Century Fox and their assets last year, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is notorious for planning ahead, Liefeld said he thinks that putting Deadpool 3 on the back burner could potentially harm the series.

“My whole thing is you get access to this franchise, go give it priority,” he said. “And that’s not me acting pretentious. That’s me going ‘This is a pretty valuable commodity.’ And I also have three teenagers and I see how fast their interests come and go and how everything is vying for their attention at all times.”

