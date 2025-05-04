10 Best Robert Downey Jr. Movies

Chameleon-like, charismatic, and constantly surprising, Robert Downey Jr. is more than just a movie star – and it’s easy to see why so many admire him. After undergoing a radical personal transformation, he has become a true symbol of resilience and reinvention in Hollywood. Over more than four decades of acting, he has gone through various professional phases, faced challenges that nearly ended his career, and still managed to rise back to the top with remarkable strength. His entire filmography reflects not only his evolution as an actor, but also the changing face of cinema through the years.

From the legendary and meticulous Chaplin to the iconic and irreverent Iron Man, here’s a selection of Robert Downey Jr.’s 10 best films, ranging from blockbuster hits to his most intimate and auteur performances.

Iron Man

marvel studios

Tony Stark is, by far, the highlight of Downey’s professional career and the role of his life – that’s beyond dispute. Iron Man, directed by Jon Favreau, is the film that launched the MCU and completely redefined the superhero genre in cinema. The plot follows Stark, the eccentric billionaire and tech genius who, after being kidnapped in Afghanistan, builds a high-tech suit of armor to escape captivity. The experience transforms his worldview and soon leads him to adopt the identity of Iron Man.

One of the best films of its genre, not least because it paved the way for others, it’s absolutely undeniable how perfect Downey was for the character – and how this role saved his life. His witty performance was essential to the hero’s success, leaving a significant mark and cultural impact. Here, what seemed to be the embodiment of a simple comic book hero became part of history not only within the Marvel universe, but in cinema as a whole. His performance in Iron Man is legendary, and consolidated him as one of the most influential actors of his generation.

Oppenheimer

universal pictures

Oppenheimer‘s win for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars was not by chance — and much of the credit goes to Downey’s performance in the film. The historical drama was directed by Christopher Nolan and based on the biography American Prometheus, portraying the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist behind the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. The narrative follows Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) from his leadership in the Manhattan Project to the far-reaching consequences of his creation. To play the influential politician and chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, Lewis Strauss, Downey prepared extensively.

The actor was widely praised by critics, largely for the depth and complexity he brought to the character. Murphy may be the central figure, but Downey completely steals the show – and it’s no surprise he won the Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, along with several other accolades. There’s simply no way to leave Oppenheimer off this list, especially since Downey himself has called it the best film of his entire career.

Tropic Thunder

paramount pictures

A war comedy? RDJ has that on his resume. Although we understand that the sarcasm he shares with Tony Stark is his brand of humor, Tropic Thunder showed us another side. Directed by Ben Stiller, the film is a daring satire on the film industry, centered on a group of actors who find themselves in real combat situations while filming an epic war movie in Vietnam. As much as it seemed like a production that would be difficult to please critics, it simply stood out for its approach and remarkable performances.

There is almost unanimous agreement among critics that the film’s subversive humor and Downey’s unforgettable performance stand out – making it the kind of movie that no fan of the actor can afford to miss. With considerable daring, he surprised audiences with his bold interpretation of Kirk Lazarus, a methodical and egocentric character within the plot. No wonder he received Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations for it. Tropic Thunder is definitely a scathing and hilarious critique that deserves to be seen again and again.

Zodiac

warner bros.

One of the best thrillers of the 2000s, Zodiac showed Downey brilliantly mixing charisma, cynicism, and vulnerability on screen. Directed by David Fincher, the film is based on real events and chronicles the obsessive search by journalists and police officers to identify the Zodiac killer, who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the ’60s and ’70s. Here, the actor plays journalist Paul Avery, who becomes deeply involved in covering the murders. The most interesting thing is that this is a character where he showed his ability to bring complexity and humanity to something that could easily have fallen into stereotypes.

Although he was not nominated for any major awards that season, Downey received consistent praise from critics, and his performance is still often cited as one of the most refined of his pre-Marvel career. Zodiac has also gained cult status over the years, revered for its narrative precision and unsettling atmosphere.

Avengers: Endgame

marvel studios

Within the superhero genre, Downey continued to make history for years (and still does today). However, Avengers: Endgame was hugely significant in many ways. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film is the culmination of more than a decade of the MCU. The story follows the remaining heroes after Thanos (Josh Brolin) snaps his fingers, wiping out half of all life in the universe. In a desperate attempt to reverse this catastrophe, the Avengers go on a mission through time to recover the Infinity Stones and restore order. However, here, Iron Man plays a very fundamental and unforgettable role, making it one of the best productions of Downey’s filmography.

RDJ delivers a deeply emotional and complex performance. His journey, from initial reluctance to ultimate sacrifice, is considered by many critics to be the most impactful of his career. Even without awards, this was a performance that many believed he deserved unquestionably. Avengers: Endgame was a box office phenomenon with over $2 billion, and a powerful ending for Iron Man. It is simply a farewell to a character who marked a generation and became recognized worldwide thanks to Downey.

Sherlock Holmes

warner bros.

Sherlock Holmes wasn’t exactly Robert Downey Jr.’s most critically acclaimed film, but seeing such a famous literary character brought to life was a treat for fans. The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, is a revitalized version of the iconic detective in a stylized Victorian London, where Holmes (Downey) and his partner Dr. Watson (Jude Law) face Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong), whose occult practices threaten the security of the British Empire. The plot manages to strike a good balance between clever deductions and more dynamic action sequences.

Although the reception was mixed, the production was a huge commercial success and spawned a sequel (with another one on the way), as well as a Golden Globe for the lead actor. Downey’s version of Sherlock Holmes – more sarcastic, impulsive, and physical – brought a freshness to the character and paved the way for a franchise that, despite some ups and downs in terms of feedback, has definitely left its mark on modern cinema.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

warner bros.

If Iron Man changed Downey’s life, then it was clearly because of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Directed by Shane Black, this is a neo-noir crime comedy that revitalized the genre with its acid humor and sharp meta-language. Who better to play the lead character then? The plot follows Harry Lockhart (Downey), a small-time thief who, while fleeing the police, ends up at a Hollywood casting call and is mistaken for a promising actor. To prepare for a role as a detective, he is then taken under the wing of “Gay” Perry Van Shrike (Val Kilmer), a skilled private investigator. Then, what begins as preparation for a movie turns into a real murder investigation.

It was thanks to Kiss Kiss Bang Bang that RDJ was able to show what they were looking for to play Tony Stark. The film became a cult favorite for many, and the actor stands out for his awkward charm and precise comic timing. This was also his first production after the challenges of his personal life, which makes it well worth watching to better understand the reason behind Downey’s resounding success today.

Richard III

mgm

A great opportunity to see Downey give a fine performance alongside some big names when he was still very young, Richard III is directed by Richard Loncraine and is a daring adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play of the same name. Set in an alternative 1930s England, the film moves through a more fascist aesthetic setting, where Richard, Duke of Gloucester (Ian McKellen), plots his rise to the throne amid political intrigue and family betrayals. Downey is Lord Rivers, brother of Queen Elizabeth (Annette Bening).

The actor’s presence is more secondary and not that significant in Richard III, but it is undeniable that he contributes greatly to the growing tension of the story. The fact is that his work did not receive 100% positive reviews, but it is an immense proof of his talent from an early age, especially for acting alongside renowned figures.

Short Cuts

fine line

Short Cuts was another sure bet that helped Downey build his career. When you’re still very young, these are essential opportunities, and he clearly seized the chance with both hands. The film is directed by Robert Altman and is an adaptation of nine short stories and a poem by Raymond Carver, set in Los Angeles. It intertwines the lives of several characters over three days, exploring infidelity, death, and alienation. With a fragmented narrative and a realistic approach, this is basically a complex portrait of contemporary urban life. Here, Downey plays Bill Bush, a special effects makeup artist involved in a troubled relationship with his wife, Honey (Lili Taylor).

Unlike other projects early in his career, RDJ had a special layer here thanks to the chance to be spontaneous and improvise. Short Cuts is one of Altman’s most ambitious and successful works, so having Downey in the cast reinforces his natural talent for starring alongside names such as Julianne Moore, Jack Lemmon, and Andie MacDowell, for example, who were already respected in the industry.

Chaplin

tristar

One of the coolest things about Downey is his versatility in roles, especially since most people know him for playing less dramatic characters, so to speak. However, with Chaplin, he demonstrates something worthy of a standing ovation. Directed by Richard Attenborough, this is a biopic that portrays the life of the famous Charlie Chaplin, from his poor childhood in London to his consecration as one of the greatest icons of silent cinema. The story covers all aspects of the artist’s personal and professional life, structured as a conversation between an elderly Chaplin and his editor.

The actor knew very well how to accurately portray Chaplin’s mannerisms, expressions, and iconic “duck walk,” which automatically earned him his first Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. Although the film received some mixed reviews, critics emphasized Downey’s ability to embody the character’s spirit and drama. To this day, although he is remembered for other characters, for a generation that saw him grow up in the industry, Chaplin is a film that brought RDJ even more notoriety.