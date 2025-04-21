Remembering Iron Man’s Biggest Moments in the MCU Sacred Timeline (Before Avengers: Doomsday)

From 2008 to 2019, Robert Downey Jr. starred in a whopping 10 Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures as, of course, Iron Man. It stands as the definitive example of how a seemingly down-and-out star can once more rocket their way to the top of the heap. It also stands as one of the most perfect casting decisions in not just the superhero subgenre, but cinema overall. Downey Jr. wore the character like a glove, bringing a mixture of charm and gravitas that played a massive part in kickstarting the cinematic universe that we know and love today. And, given how Downey Jr. plays a major part in nine out of the 10 total MCU adventures in which he’s taken part thus far, it’s of little surprise that Iron Man arguably has the greatest number of truly iconic moments.

Will his MCU return as Victor von Doom AKA Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday work as well as we all hope? Never underestimate Downey Jr., and either way, we’ll likely get a taste in a widely expected post-credits scene come July 25th in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Avenging Yinsen in Iron Man

mark i escapes from the cave in iron man

Built in a cave with a bucket of scraps, Iron Man‘s Mark I is a big, clunky monster that nonetheless is able to take out an entire Ten Rings camp. It’s a fun scene…as well as a very important one.

Prior to the film’s first big action sequence (not counting the attack on the caravan that opens the movie), Stark is shown as a man who cares about very little outside of having fun and hooking up. But, as he bonds with Dr. Ho Yinsen only to watch his friend get gunned down by the terrorists holding them both captive, Stark’s fight against the Ten Rings becomes as much a mission of vengeance as it is a means of escape.

Redirecting a Nuke in The Avengers

iron man carries a nuke in the avengers

The climax of the Battle for New York in The Avengers is another stretch of screentime that is both important and entertaining in equal measure. Stark carrying an approaching nuke up through a portal and towards the Chitauri space fleet is a moment that would haunt Stark throughout the rest of his time in the MCU.

All of the Avengers fought for New York, but in the end, it was Stark who saved it (and, by extension, the world). He got a few hero moments in Iron Man and Iron Man 2, but nothing quite as gripping as this.

Tony’s Rage in Captain America: Civil War

tony stark faces off against steve rogers in Captain America: Civil War

The most intense and intimate action scene not just of Iron Man’s run, but perhaps the MCU as a whole, is the finale of Captain America: Civil War. It’s a hugely important set piece where Bucky Barnes is exposed to Tony as the assassin who killed both of his parents. The audience empathizes with Stark while simultaneously understanding Steve Rogers’ need to protect his friend.

The choreography of the two-on-one fight scene is fluid and complex, with a few shots that were just born to be in the trailer. But the fight really functions so well because of what it means to all involved, and how much it will alter their dynamic going forward.

Without the Suit in Spider-Man: Homecoming

tony stark yells at peter parker in spider-man: homecoming

Before Stark actually became a father, he served as one to Peter Parker. It was a really organic way to not only introduce Spider-Man but keep Stark fresh as a character, as well. The first time we see this play out is in Captain America: Civil War, but it isn’t an integral aspect of the whole narrative until the subsequent Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Naturally, Homecoming is Parker’s movie, but Downey Jr. makes the most of his half-dozen scenes. The apex of his mentorship ends up coming in the form of tough love. Specifically, after Parker nearly gets himself killed, Stark comes to him in person. Parker stresses to Stark how much of his identity is directly tied to the suit to which Stark replies, “If you’re nothing without this suit, then you shouldn’t have it.”

I small line of dialogue that’s an important marker of Tony’s evolution in the series.

“I Am Iron Man” in Avengers: Endgame

tony stark’s final moments in avengers: endgame

Let this entry represent two very different, yet simultaneously similar, moments in MCU canon. The first time Stark says this, it’s both an act of defiance and acceptance; by the end of Iron Man, he both knows he can’t keep his identity secret and, well, doesn’t really want to.

When he sacrifices himself in Avengers: Endgame, he utters the line once again, but in a far different way. His final time saying it is an acceptance of his fate and, what’s more, his coming to terms with what it truly means to be Iron Man. It’s poignant stuff and led to more gasps in movie theaters than anything else in recent memory. Not to mention, his subsequent goodbye exchanges with Pepper Potts and Peter Parker are gut-wrenching.

