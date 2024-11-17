Sherlock Holmes 3 Gets a Surprising Update From Franchise Star

The long-awaited third installment in the Robert Downey Jr.-led Sherlock Holmes series continues to progress, according to Dr. Watson actor Jude Law. In a recent interview with The Playlist, Law revealed that a fresh version of the script exists for the potential sequel, though he hasn’t yet reviewed it.

“The plan has been evolving over how many years it’s been now, probably nearly ten years,” Law explained. “There’s a great will to make it. And a great will amongst us all to get it right to do it, to find the time, to find the right team.”

Law also highlighted his enduring friendship with Downey Jr. and producer Susan Downey as a key motivator for pursuing the third film. “The one great thing I took from both of those films is my friendship with Robert and his wife Susan, they mean an awful lot to me,” Law shared. He particularly praised Downey Jr.’s unique on-set presence, describing it as “extraordinarily brilliant, fun, motivated, and inspirational.”

The billion-dollar franchise, which began in 2009 and saw its last entry in 2011 with A Game of Shadows, has faced numerous development hurdles. Despite generating $1 billion globally against a combined $215 million budget, the third film has struggled to materialize.

Producer Susan Downey has offered additional encouragement about a third film, stating the project remains “still very much alive in our hearts.” She emphasized to Screenrant their ongoing search for the perfect narrative direction in June: “Every day we talk about, ‘What is the best next version of that?’ Because anytime I see Robert and Jude together, which fortunately, I do get to see a few times a year, we hang out, and I’m just like, ‘Can I get these guys back on screen together?’ It’s magic.”

The project’s journey has seen notable changes since its initial confirmation in 2011. Dexter Fletcher was announced to replace original director Guy Ritchie in 2019, while Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato was tapped to pen the screenplay. A planned 2021 release never materialized, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, practical considerations remain. “I think there’s a new iteration of the script I haven’t yet read. And then there’s a case of ‘How expensive is it? And can we get it made?’” Law noted.

The timing could prove challenging, as Downey Jr. is set to portray Doctor Doom in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, with filming scheduled to begin in early 2025. This suggests the earliest potential production window for Sherlock Holmes 3 might be late 2025 or early 2026.

The previous film concluded with Holmes seemingly sacrificing himself to defeat Professor Moriarty (Jared Harris), only to reveal his survival in the final moments. This open ending provides numerous storytelling possibilities for a third part, whether drawing from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original works or crafting an entirely new mystery.

While development continues, Warner Bros. is moving forward with Young Sherlock, a prequel series directed by Ritchie and starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, which indicates ongoing faith in the franchise’s potential.