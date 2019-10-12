First Look at Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Dolittle Reboot

Amongst rumors the first trailer for Dolittle would soon be dropping, Universal has unveiled the first official look at the Robert Downey Jr.-starring reboot. Featured smack dab in the middle of the poster, the Avengers alum can be seen surrounded by a whole host of furry friends, including a fox, polar bear, parrot, gorilla, ostrich, giraffe, and more. The dynamite poster can be seen in its entirety below. The film is a hard reboot for the franchise based on the decades-old stories, serving as the first-ever Dolittle filmed released by Universal. All previous films had been developed by 20th Century Fox.

To date, exact details have remained under wraps, other than the movie’s vast ensemble cast. At one point, the film had the title of The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle before Universal ultimately decided to simplify things.

The full synopsis for Dolittle can be found below.

“After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.”

Joining Downey include Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Tom Holland (Dog), Rami Malek (Gorilla), Octavia Spencer (Duck), Kumail Nanjiani (Ostrich), John Cena (Polar Bear), and Emma Thompson (Parrot). Other stars include Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent. Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) from a script he co-wrote with Thomas Shepherd. Susan Downey produced the film under her Team Downey banner with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth.

Dolittle is set for release January 17, 2020.

