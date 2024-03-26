Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Celebrate Birth of First Child

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcomed their new baby. The couple took a stroll in Los Angeles and The Daily Mail captured pictures of them pushing a stroller. The Batman star was wearing a sweatshirt and Waterhouse sported a black trench coat and a baseball hat. Back in 2023, she announced her pregnancy at Corona Capital Music Festival down in Mexico City. Waterhouse said, "I thought I'd wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on. I'm not sure if it's working." Well, the distraction might not be necessary now and congratulations are in order.

Pattinson began dating Waterhouse after his split with FKA Twigs. Since then, the two have been enjoying their relationship. Both actors managed to keep the pregnancy a secret from friends until they decided to announce it to the world. It's been a busy few years for both parties involved. With the DC Comics universe waiting for his return to the cape and cowl, he'll be carrying a little more responsibility the next time he steps onto set.

Returning To Pattinson's Gotham

It's going to be a while before we see Pattinson in The Batman Part 2. Rumors have been swirling around casting and possible story. However, fans can look forward to The Penguin on Max. Colin Farrell is back as Oswald Cobblepot in the gritty take on the DC Comics character. That embrace of The Batman in theaters led to the quick green light for The Penguin. Sarah Aubrey, as a part of the brass at Max, said that the series will shed some light on the intense underbelly of Gotham and who else resides in the crime families of this universe.

"The goal of this show is to what Oz's life is like and that's very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can," Aubrey explained. "As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It's a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have."

Robert Pattinson's Furniture Collection

Robert Pattinson has been keeping himself busy in the meantime. He told Archiectural Digest about how he's been designing furniture lately. Nicole Gordon works with the superstar to create sofas and other household objects. Pretty much after The Batman wrapped filming, he hopped into the lab and began sketching ideas and possible designs. Gordon encouraged the DC star to explore selling a limited collection fo the design. There were six made-to-order pieces available last fall.

"I started sketching pieces of furniture I thought would make people interact in a playful and informal way," Pattinson recalled. "They all had disproportionate, oversize elements that were quite fun. And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect."

"There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table. I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems," Pattinson added.

