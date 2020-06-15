Hellboy: Photo of Ron Perlman Surprising Cancer Patient in Makeup Resurfaces and Goes Viral

✖

Hours after Hellboy star Ron Perlman challenged Senator Ted Cruz (R - TX) to a wrestling match for charity, a photo of the actor surprising a leukemia patient in his full Hellboy get-up has started going viral eight years later. The event itself took place back in 2012 as Perlman underwent four hours' worth of makeup to get his screen-accurate Hellboy makeup applied so that he could spend a day with the six-year-old boy suffering from the blood cancer.

Perlman and the boy, Zach, spent the day a Hollywood special effects studio Spectral Motion. According to a post on the Spectral Motion Facebook page, the two spent all day getting their own Hellboy makeup done, eating cheeseburgers, and just hanging out as two dudes would. "It was Zachary's wish to meet Hellboy and also to become Hellboy. When the Make-A-Wish Foundation contacted Spectral Motion with this request, Mike thought it would be fantastic to have Ron Perlman reprise his role for the day," the post reads.

"Ron loved the idea and donned the makeup once more (with the assistance of Lufeng Qu and Eden Elizalde) and also ordered a Hellboy sized meal of burgers, shakes, and fries for Zachary and his family and the entire Spectral crew to enjoy. Later in the day, Zachary was transformed into Hellboy with the assistance of makeup artists Lufeng Qu and Neil Winn. Both of the Make-A-Wish days were a complete thrill for the families of the children, as well as for the crew at Spectral Motion!"

Remember that time Ron Perlman underwent 4 hours of make-up just to surprise a leukemia patient? pic.twitter.com/PZXIPhrRtE — Melo (@LetItMelo) June 15, 2020

Perlman has been dominating the news cycle most of Monday after Cruz told the actor he'd donate $10,000 to a non-political charity if Perlman could best Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) in a classic wrestling match. Perlman then responded he didn't want to wrestle Jordan – he wanted to wrestle Cruz.

"I tell you what teddy boy," Perlman tweeted. "Since mentioning Jim Jodan and wrestling is... problematic, why don't we say f-ck him and just make it you & me. I'll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending."

