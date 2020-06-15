Ted Cruz Challenges Hellboy Star Ron Perlman To Wrestle Jim Jordan, But Perlman Wants Cruz Instead

✖

Politics keeps getting stranger. Now, Senator Ted Cruz is calling out former Hellboy star Ron Perlman for a wrestling match after seeing the clear disagreement in their political views. However, Cruz did not volunteer himself to take on the guy who portrayed Clay Morrow on Sons of Anarchy. Although that would also be pretty weird for a politician to do, it would also somehow be a bit braver than volunteering someone else to fight for you. Regardless, Cruz went on Twitter with some words of Perlman and offered to send some money to charity if Perlman can last five minutes in a wrestling ring with Jim Jordan. He might also be unaware that wrestling is scripted.

"Listen Hellboy," Cruz wrote, thinking he was very clever. Wait until he finds out David Harbour played the same role. "You talk good game when you've got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I'll bet $10k - to the nonpolitical charity of your choice - that you couldn't last 5 min in the wrestling ring with Jim Jordan without getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?"

This is a real thing that happened. No clickbait here, folks: a U.S. Senator challenged a Hollywood actor to wrestle a U.S. Representative. See the tweet from Cruz below.

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky? https://t.co/eRerYVe5kj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

Vince McMahon has not yet entered the chat.

However, Ron Perlman did have a response to the whole thing. A couple of responses, actually.

"Teddy, Teddy, what kind of muthaf-cka offers to have another guy, probably asleep at the time, kick another guy's ass?" Perlman said in his first tweet about the whole thing. He then responded to his own tweet, asking Cruz to step up to such a challenge himself. The first tweet is below.

Teddy, Teddy, what kind of a muthafucka offers to have another guy, probably asleep at the time, kick another guy’s ass? https://t.co/v7EFmP1Mqe — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

It doesn't end there, though.

Perlman went ahead and made a counter offer in a new thread of tweets. "I tell you what teddy boy," he said. "Since mentioning Jim Jodan and wrestling is... problematic, why don't we say f-ck him and just make it you & me. I'll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.

I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is... problematic, why don’t we say fuck him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending. https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Cruz has not yet agreed to the wrestling match. No word on if there will be a star-spangled championship belt should it come to fruition.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.