Russell Crowe Social Media Post Has Fans Asking for The Nice Guys Sequel

Russell Crowe has dropped a social media post that has re-ignited fan rallying cries for a sequel to his 2016 cult-hit film The Nice Guys. Crowe posted a photo of himself with his Nice Guys co-star Ryan Gosling at the film's premiere back in 2016, and captioned the photo with the words "The kids a genius". That was all it took for Nice Guys fans to start pouring out of the woodwork, demanding that Crowe and Gostling stop palling around in real life and get to work on that Nice Guys sequel:

Fan reactions to the post range from kind requests ("Nice Guys 2 Please & thank you.") to more authoritative demands like "give us the god damn sequel !!!" From there, things quickly spiraled down the rabbit hole of fan-castings and a mix of overly imaginative, outright delusional, and intentionally absurd requests. Some highlights include the suggestion that the next film be called "Nicer Guys," and the inadvertent suggestion that "Tough Guys" could also be a good sequel title.

One fan responded by outright asking Crowe if this is the unofficial indicator that he's signed on for the sequel: "Hey MR Crowe, is this your way of confirming you also agreed? Read somewhere Dearest Ryan had already accepted to do the sequel, hope you & Ms. Angourie are also in the sequel's cast, promises to be awesome". Another fan didn't play coy, asking Crowe to make no less than "Nice Guys 2 (and 3, and 4, and 5) please and thank you, Russell!"

What Is The Nice Guys About?

The Nice Guys sees Crowe and Gosling star as Jack Healey (Crowe) and Holland March (Gosling), two private investigators (of distinctly different styles) operating in Los Angeles during the late 1970s. Writer-director Shane Black (Iron Man 3, The Predator) fashioned a Noir-comedy that was rich with snappy banter and eccentric characters – with both Crowe and Gosling showing off comedic sides that impressed causal fans and cinephiles alike.

Even though The Nice Guys only made $62.8 million worldwide (on a $50 million budget) it has followed so many other of Black's written and/or directed works (The Monster Squad, Last Boy Scout, Long Kiss Goodnight, Last Action Hero, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) and become an enduring cult-classic that has stood the test of time. In fact, many fans now consider Crowe and Gosling's odd-pair chemistry and banter to be on par with Danny Glover and Mel Gibson in Black's pioneering buddy-cop film, Lethal Weapon. Hence the continuous fan enthusiasm for a sequel. And while Gosling is still doing major blockbuster films like Barbie and Netflix's The Grey Man, Crowe has settled into taking on much more fun and easy-going roles, like Netflix's Biblical horror-thriller The Pope's Exorcist. If Gostling needs a break from the big stuff, this would be a great detour to make.

