Barbie Debuts New Selfie Generator

Barbie is currently the highest-grossing film of 2023, and it already has a lot of buzz for the 2024 awards season. Before Barbie was the hit of the year, movie fans were eagerly awaiting the film's release by having some fun online. Back in April, the movie debuted a selfie generator that allowed fans to be included in their own poster. In honor of the movie's recent release on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K, there's a whole new selfie generator fans can enjoy. Now, you can see yourself cruising Barbieland alongside Barbie (Margot Robbie).

Matchbox Twenty Frontman Reacts To Barbie:

If you're riding around in Barbie's car, chances are you've heard some Matchbox Twenty. In Barbie, Ken (Ryan Gosling) is obsessed with the Matchbox Twenty song "Push." In a recent interview with USA Today, Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas revealed that he was originally skeptical about allowing the movie to use his song, but his love for director Greta Gerwig helped convince him.

"I want to preface this by saying that I thought it was hilarious. But in Bring It On, [Kirsten Dunst's character] has this douchey boyfriend. And there's a scene where he was in his dorm room with a Matchbox Twenty poster in the background. There was a whole period during the '90s where the more successful we got, the bigger target we were. We were an easy takedown," Thomas explained.

"When I got the call for Barbie, they told me, 'Ken's by the fireside, he's playing the song and it's his favorite band.' So I did this thinking I'd be the butt of the joke, and I was fine with that. I'm pretty thick-skinned. But Julie Greenwald [from Atlantic Records] came to the Hollywood Bowl a month or two ago. She had just seen the movie and was like, 'You come out of it loving Ken and loving 'Push.'' And I was like, 'Aww. Alright, really good!' Also, Greta Gerwig has been one of my crushes forever, to the point where I was on a plane one time and I called my wife, like,'"Baby, Greta Gerwig just came on the plane, oh my god.' So just the fact that it didn't diminish my crush of Greta, that's even better."

