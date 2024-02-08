Michael B. Jordan’s New Film With Ryan Coogler Will Have Anime Influences

Michael B. Jordan is one of Hollywood’s top talents, and his work speaks for itself. From Black Panther to Creed, the rising star has proven his chops time and again. Now, Jordan is teaming up with director Ryan Coogler on a secret new movie project, and it seems the film will look to anime for inspiration.

The report comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter as the publication learned Coogler and Jordan will working on a movie project behind the scenes. The film will feature Coogler as director and writer while Jordan stars. Currently, reports suggest Warner Bros. Discovery is in the front to distribute the film which is said to have franchise potential.

Of course, this news left movie buffs intrigued, and now anime fans are getting in on the announcement. After all, The Hollywood Reporter suggests the movie “also contains anime influences” but there is no word on how they will impact the movie itself.

This information is hardly surprising given how open Jordan is about his love for anime. In the past several years, the actor has paid homage to tons of anime series from Dragon Ball to Naruto. During press events for Creed III, Jordan freely admitted he tapped into anime when overseeing the movie. Now, it seems Jordan is bringing Coogler onboard with that vision, so anime lovers will want to keep an eye on this new movie deal.

Of course, this Coogler-Jordan project is just one of many to tribute anime in Hollywood. From Netflix’s live-action pursuits to Toei Animation’s recent box office high, anime is making a name with all its blockbusters. The industry is ripe for the picking, and as anime continues to grow globally, you can expect more deals like this one to pop up in Hollywood.

What do you make of this latest Hollywood order?