Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan Reunite for Top Secret New Movie

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler are collaborating together once again. On Thursday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the first details surrounding Coogler's next movie, which will be a currently-untitled film starring Jordan. This currently-untitled film would be the latest in a long string of projects that Jordan and Coogler have worked on together, including both Black Panther movies, Fruitvale Station, and the first Creed movie.

According to the report, the project is based on an original spec script from Coogler, his first since Fruitvale Station. Coogler will be the lead producer on the film, alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Details surrounding the project are being kept very under wraps, other than that the film is qualified as a "genre" project. The film does not yet have a buyer, with executives reportedly traveling directly to Coogler and Jordan's agency, WME, to learn information.

Will There Be a Black Panther 3?

While a third Black Panther film has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, those working behind-the-scenes at the franchise have definitely hinted at it as a possibility.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Marvel producer Nate Moore previously told Collider. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

Will Michael B. Jordan Play Superman?

Another project tied to Jordan that fans have been especially excited to see is his potential work in the DC Universe. Not only has Jordan been attached to executive produce an adaptation of Static Shock, but rumors have swirled in the past few years that he could portray a version of Superman — possibly Calvin Ellis or Val-Zod — in live-action.

Previous reports suggested that that project might come to fruition as a Max-exclusive series, although with Ta-Nehisi Coates also previously penning a standalone Superman film produced by J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot, and James Gunn and Peter Safran now co-leading DC Studios and launching their own Superman reboot, updates have been relatively slim as of late.

"It's tough. I hate being a business man and understanding both sides of the situation," Jordan said in an interview back in 2019. "There is a huge upside to it, but being under that microscope, being picked apart and compared to so many different versions of Superman... I would rather do something original. I'll be Calvin Ellis."

