Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Exchange Sweets Words After The Adam Project Premiere

When it comes to celebrity friendships, there are few pairings the Internet loves more than Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The two stars appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, and they’ve had an ongoing faux feud ever since Reynolds started pushing for Jackman to cameo as Wolverine in the Deadpool movies. While the two stars often prank each other and pretend to be mean, they occasionally reveal just how much they love really love each other. This week, Reynolds and Jackman reunited at the premiere of Reynolds’ new movie, The Adam Project. In honor of Jackman’s appearance at the event, Reynolds took to Instagram to share some sweet words for his pal.

“Friends show up. And this guy shows up. Time and time again,” Reynolds wrote in his Instagram stories. Jackman shared the post, adding, “This movie is for the entire family. So get the popcorn ready, cozy up, and make a night of it! March 11th on @netflix.” You can check out screenshots of the stories below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Adam Project is expected to feel like “’80s wish-fulfillment,” and will see Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his younger self (Walker Scobell) to find their father (Mark Ruffalo) to save the future. The movie is also set to star Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. According to Reynolds, the movie is meant to feel like The Goonies, E.T., and other hits of the 1980s.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

The Adam Project comes to Netflix on March 11.