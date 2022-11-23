Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Share Funny Spirited Movie Footage

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman had a very funny exchange about Spirited on Twitter. Promoting the AppleTV+ movie, the Marvel star posted a video of his practice for the dancing and singing portions of the movie. Will Ferrell also got into the act. It feels like people are really getting into the holiday spirit as Thanksgiving looms this week. Jackman had his own appraisal for how Reynolds performed. Anytime Deadpool and Wolverine interact, the people flock to see what's going on. Judge for yourself right here on the page.

On Twitter, the star said, "You've got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly less bad at it? Here's Will and I proving that point! We're so humbled by all the love for #Spirited on @AppleTVPlus." But, as an added bonus, Jackman decided to hop down there and say, "Clearly, I've underestimated his potential!" The fans love this stuff and it will probably be a staple until a trailer arrives for Deadpool 3.

You’ve got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly less bad at it? Here’s Will and I proving that point! We’re so humbled by all the love for #Spirited on @appletvplus. pic.twitter.com/7EGojrCP8m — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 23, 2022

Did Jackman Have Any Other Tips For the Musical?

As it comes to Spirited, The Big Issue talked to Reynolds about what else Jackman had for him. Well, the Wolverine actor actually wasn't a ton of help because he's a natural of this kind of thing.

"It comes so naturally to Hugh that, in a weird way, his helping was not helping," Reynolds explained. "He was like, 'Just make sure you're listening to those count-offs and those beats'. And I was like, 'I don't hear the beats, man. Help me out with something real here!'"

AppleTV+ has a synopsis for the holiday spectacle: "Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale."

Reynolds and Ferrell are not alone in this one. Octavia Spencer (The Help), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Patrick Page (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical), and Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor) are all along for the ride.

