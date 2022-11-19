Ryan Reynolds Reveals Hugh Jackman's Musical Advice for New Movie

Ryan Reynolds revealed what advice his friend Hugh Jackman had for his upcoming musical. The Big Issue sat down with the Marvel actor ahead of Spirited to discuss the turn towards song and dance. It turns out the Wolverine star is an absolute natural, so communicating what his friend needed to do got lost in translation. In the end, Reynolds had to go it alone. But, the results came out pretty great.

"It comes so naturally to Hugh that, in a weird way, his helping was not helping," Reynolds explained. "He was like, 'Just make sure you're listening to those count-offs and those beats'. And I was like, 'I don't hear the beats, man. Help me out with something real here!'"

Reynolds talked to Forbes about his massive Deadpool 3 announcement and the tidal wave of hype it created. "I couldn't be more excited," he explained during the interview. "I mean, especially to do it this way. Ultimately, I get to work with some of my closest friends in the world and that doesn't happen every day working in this business."

"I'm thrilled and I've been sitting on those couple of teasers for a few weeks now," Reynolds cotninued. "It's one of those moments where you're hitting send or a tweet or a post — your hand is shaking when you're messing with the zeitgeist in a way like that… I feel the same way that the fans do, though. I feel as excited that this character is coming back for another ride, particularly in this context. I think it's something that people have wanted for a long time, to get this pairing up on the big screen, and that's what we aim to do."

What Is Spirited About?

Here's how Apple describes the movie: "Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale."

Along for the ride with Reynolds and his buddy Ferrell are Octavia Spencer (The Help), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Patrick Page (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical), and Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor).

