Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham Soccer Rival Offers Hugh Jackman Team Ownership

Hugh Jackman said that multiple rivals of Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC have offered him an ownership stake. One club said that they would bring him on as a co-owner for "£1." Now, the Marvel star is a big football fan and talked about how much he would have loved to buy Manchester United during Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. That club is not for sale, and it would take a mighty large sum to buy-in. But, the offers from Wrexham's rivals did make the Wolverine actor at least consider the move. It's an intriguing proposition and a way to take his feud with the Deadpool 3 star to a whole different level.

He said, "I will admit to you that when Ryan bought that team, I did get more than one offer from rivals to that team for £1 to come in as a co-owner. And it did seriously tempt me."

Later on in the show, Jackman would admit that if he really wanted to stick it to Reynolds, the ultimate feat would be physically doing it. But, not by trading punches on the silver screen. The Golden Globe-winner said that he would love to lead Norwich City FC onto the pitch and beat Wrexham as one of the players on the roster!

"I think if I really want to stick it to Ryan Reynolds, then if Wrexham get to play Norwich, because obviously there's a different level here, I think it'd be best if I was heading in the winner," Jackman smiled.



Reynolds' History With Wrexham AFC

"It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," Reynolds and Rob McElhenney wrote in a statement when they purchased the club. "Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."

"All of these people will help us create the kind of commercial opportunities that the third-oldest club in the world deserves, and we will reinvest that revenue back into Wrexham AFC and the community," they added. "2020 was a difficult year and there are likely to be further public health challenges in the months ahead, but we hope to be cheering the team on from the stands as soon as it's safe to do so in 2021."

