Ryan Reynolds Reveals Deadpool Connection in Welcome to Wrexham Trailer

Ryan Reynolds unveiled the new Welcome to Wrexham trailer, and there's a Deadpool connection in there. As he and Rob McElhenney answer questions from the Wrexham AFC fans, a young boy had a cute theory for why they took on the challenge of owning a football club. Simply put: Deadpool is red and so is Wrexham. Reynolds told the kid that his theory checks out. FX has already put their weight behind the series. Some of that Ted Lasso magic might still be in the air. Here in America, football fever has been building for decades. When you marry that mania with one of the world's most beloved stars, you have the potential for a massive hit. The trailer takes a long look at Wrexham AFC and the surrounding community, these people have been rooting for the team for generations now. They just want to be happy and watch their club succeed. Check out the first trailer for the FX series right here down below.

"It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," the two wrote in a statement when the purchase was announced. "Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."

Both Reynolds and McElhenney are committed to keeping the club in Wrexham. As a condition of their purchase, the name and branding will remain the same. Wrexham AFC is believed to be the third oldest professional football club in the world. That would be 150 years of that iconic red taking the field. Wrexham's group was founded in 1864.

"All of these people will help us create the kind of commercial opportunities that the third-oldest club in the world deserves, and we will reinvest that revenue back into Wrexham AFC and the community," they added. "2020 was a difficult year and there are likely to be further public health challenges in the months ahead, but we hope to be cheering the team on from the stands as soon as it's safe to do so in 2021."

FX gave Welcome to Wrexham a two-season order and the first one kicks off on August 24. Reynolds and McElhenney co-produce the documentary. Also along for the ride are Nick Frenkel, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, John Henion, Andrew Fried, and Sarina Roma.

Are you excited to see this wild sports story?