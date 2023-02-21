Hugh Jackman Back Training for Deadpool 3 to Work Off Treats

Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman is back to training after a recent run-in with the treat trolley. The Wolverine actor playfully joked that he was "paying for the baguette(s) and butter, tarte tatin and and and…" So, he's clearly been indulging in some great morsels. But, as Jackman has demonstrated on social media for most of this year, the training for the MCU debut has shifted into high-gear. One look at that massive bicep and you can tell what's been up over there. A lot of people on social media couldn't resist pointing out that he may have been right about his arm muscles being bigger than Ryan Reynolds' head. It's downright impressive to see him begin the transformation into a buff X-Man. Check out the video for yourself right here.

The snacking actually makes sense. After all, Jackman told Stephen Colbert that he's been eating a wild number of calories a day to maintain that stunning frame. "It's 6,000 calories," the Deadpool 3 star shared. "About 6,000 calories a day. I think at the moment, I'm building up, at about 4,000-5,000 calories. I wore a heart rate monitor as Harold Hill. So, my trainer said I need to know what I'm working with here, because I'm trying to bulk up. So, I burn 1,500 calories during the show, eight times a week. She said, you got to eat!"

Paying for the baguette(s) and butter, tarte tatin and and and. pic.twitter.com/qPHOd3qhC4 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 21, 2023

How Did Logan's Director React To The News?

In a previous interview, Jackman spoke to Empire Magazine about how Mangold reacted to the news. In effect, Logan was meant as the farewell to that era of the character. Luckily for both the star and the filmmaker, Deadpool 3 seems like it won't be messing with that ending at all. But, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds made sure to tell Mangold what was going on before pressing forward. (Probably a good idea seeing as Logan is one of the most beloved comic book movies of recent years!)

"He was actually really cool about it," Jackman said during the interview. "I did tell him it takes place before our movie, so I wasn't going to screw it up with my claws coming out of the grave. He was relieved by that." He also hyped up his adversarial dynamic with Reynolds' fan-favorite as well. "They hate each other," Jackman smiled "[Logan] is annoyed by him. Frustrated by him. Wants to be a million miles away from him in this movie. He's the fast-talking, quick-witted loudmouth and my character just wants to punch him in the head."

Are you impressed by Jackman's gym progress? Let us know down in the comments!