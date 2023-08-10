Sacha Baron Cohen Bringing Back Ali G

Back in June, rumors started circulating that Sacha Baron Cohen was bringing back one of his most famous characters. It was reported that a new Ali G project was currently in the works, and the rumors have officially been confirmed. However, Ali G won't be coming back to the big screen like Borat. Accoring to Variety, Cohen will be reving the character he first debuted in 1998 in a new stand-up tour.

According to the report, Cohen's tour will see him playing Ali G once again, but it sounds like he won't be solely portraying the beloved character, but rather will "make an appearance" as Ali G while onstage. Variety also says Cohen's team "strenuously denied a new movie was in development," and that Cohen was currently taking the WGA and SAG strikes seriously. "As a SAG and WGA member he is supporting the ongoing strike alongside his fellow writers and actors," the source explained to Variety.

Cohen last played Ali G in 2021 during a sercret show at The Comedy Store in Sydney, Australia. "I just wanted to get on stage and muck around and see what Ali G would be like with a crowd," Cohen explained at the time. "It was really good fun."

Is Sacha Baron Cohen Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Rumors have been circulating since last year that Sacha Baron Cohen is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in October, rumors began to hit the Internet that Cohen had been cast in Ironheart, with some suggesting he's playing Mephisto.

"A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that there has been talk on the set about Cohen being part of Ironheart, possibly playing Mephisto," Deadline previously reported.

Ironheart is set to star Dominque Throne as Riri Williams/IIronheart, who made her onscreen debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year. The show is also set to star Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Shea Couleé, Regan Aliyah, Zoe Terakes, Cree Summer, and Paul Calderón. Ironheart was expected to debut on Disney+ sometime later this year after Secret Invasion, Echo, and Loki Season 2, but it's looking less and less likely with recent announcements from Marvel Studios. Not much else is known about the plot of the series, but stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates.

