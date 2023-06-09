Marvel’s Ironheart Adds Fargo Star in Key Role

Marvel Studios has a whole slew of projects that they are working on, ranging from film to television, and they’re gearing up to release their next big thing. Secret Invasion is next up on Marvel Studios’ slate, and they have just begun ramping up marketing for the film. It was recently revealed that their final two TV projects for the year would be Loki and Echo, with the latter being released all at once so that the audience could binge it. After Marvel Studios made that announcement, fans started to wonder if Ironheart had been delayed. While we don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes of the series, we have just learned an interesting new detail about Ironheart. According to Deadline, Anji White (Fargo) has joined the series, and they believe that she could be playing the titular character’s mother.

The Fargo star joins an already jam-packed cast that includes Dominque Throne as Riri Williams/IIronheart, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Shea Couleé, Regan Aliyah, Zoe Terakes, Cree Summer, and Paul Calderón. Not much else is known about the plot of the series, but Sasha Baron Cohen is heavily rumored to appear in Ironheart as the iconic Marvel villain Mephisto. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Ironheart.

Could Ironheart Feature an Iron Man Appearance?

While it hasn’t been confirmed or denied if Robert Downey Jr. will return as the AI version of Tony Stark or a multiversal version of himself, comparable to the comics storyline involving the two characters. Thorne did say, however, that the show is diverting a bit for the story of the source material.

“They definitely are similar, but definitely two independent expressions of this beautiful mind,” Thorne told ComicBook.com last year. “I think the answer to that is best left to the series next year, so that’s where you’ll have to come for the truthful answer to that question.”

“I do think in Riri’s creation of this suit, or pursuing a build like that, I think that there’s an inherent acknowledgment of what Tony Stark did by creating this suit of armor,” Thorne continued. “I think for someone as ambitious as Riri Williams, it’s without a doubt something that draws you in and begs your attention. As you can tell from the movie, that ambition will lead where it will lead and this time it’s led to her being in line with him by creating her very own suit of armor.”

When Will Ironheart be Released?

Thorne’s Riri Williams / Ironheart first appeared in last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ironheart was expected to debut on Disney+ sometime later this year after Secret Invasion, Echo, and potentially Loki Season 2, but it’s looking less and less likely with recent announcements from Marvel Studios.

