Ironheart Rumor Has Mephisto Trending

Ironheart has fans buzzing about Mephisto after the latest rumors about the project. On Twitter, people can't stop talking about a report from MyTimeToShineH where Sacha Baron Cohen is going to play the Marvel villain in the Disney+ series. Fans will remember the cast talking about the tension between magic and technology over the course of the show. Ironheart's big villain for her series is Anthony Ramos as The Hood. Being a street-level magic villain, those powers would have to come from somewhere. Fans thought that Mephisto would appear near the end of WandaVision as small details throughout that show pointed to moments that involved his character in Marvel Comics lore. However, some viewers were disappointed when he didn't show up in the finale. But, maybe the Mephisto hive has their chance for redemption.

People will meet Riri Williams as Ironheart first in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Director Ryan Coogler told Entertainment Weekly that people are going to enjoy her energy in the sequel.

"She brings a different type of energy, but she also has some similarities to characters that we've seen in this universe before," Coogler teased. "The film deals with a lot of things, but one of them is foils — people who exist in contrast, but there's a thread of similarity. In this film, we get to see Shuri meet someone who has some things in common with her but is also very, very different."

Are you excited about Mephisto's possible introduction? Let us know down in the comments!