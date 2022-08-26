Red Sonja: Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Turned Down Surprising Villain Role

After years of being in works, a new Red Sonja movie is finally on its way to becoming a reality, with production beginning earlier this week in Bulgaria. The sword-and-sorcery film has gone through a number of evolutions over the years, with the most prominent indication previously set to be directed by Transparent creator Joey Soloway and star Ant-Man and the Wasp alum Hannah John-Kamen. While Soloway later exited Red Sonja and the script was rewritten, a new report confirms who was previously approached to portray the villain of that incarnation. According to The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter, Borat and The Trial of the Chicago 7's Sacha Baron Cohen was offered $7 million to portray the film's villain, but ultimately turned it down.

In particular, Cohen would have been tasked to play Kulan Gath, a sorcerer who has had a unique comics tenure in the Red Sonja corner and beyond. Initially established as a Conan the Barbarian villain in the 1970s, Kulan was later folded into the Marvel universe, and has gone up against the X-Men and the Avengers on multiple occasions. Once Dynamite Entertainment got the rights to Red Sonja in 2006, they were also able to utilize the villain.

The idea of Kulan making his live-action debut in Red Sonja, much less with Oscar-nominated Cohen set to play him, definitely would have been interesting, especially considering the character's unique comics history. It does not appear that Kulan has a role in the current incarnation of the film, so we'll just have to imagine what could have been.

Red Sonja will be directed by M.J. Bassett, from a script by Soloway and Tasha Huo. The film will star Matilda Lutz as Red Sonja, with Wallis Day as Annisia, Robert Sheehan as Draygan, Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak, Eliza Matengu as Amarak, Manal El Feitury as Ayala, and Katrina Durden as Saevus.

"I've wanted to make a Red Sonja movie since I was a teenager -- she has been a powerful presence for me and a character that I have always wanted to bring to the screen with my own voice and vision. When I met Matilda Lutz, I knew she had all the magic I was looking for and could see the complexity and depth she would bring to Sonja," M.J. Bassett shared in a statement.

