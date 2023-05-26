Samantha Weinstein, Star of Carrie Reboot and Babar, Dies at 28

Samantha Weinstein, an actress, voiceover artist, and musician known for her work on Carrie and Babar and the Adventures of Badou, has passed away at the age of 28. The news was broken via a statement from Weinstein's family on Instagram, revealing that she passed away on Sunday, May 14th, due to complications from a rare form of ovarian cancer. Weinstein had previously chronicled her experience with cancer on social media, revealing in January of 2021 that she had "emergency surgery to remove a massive cyst that swallowed one of my ovaries."

"Sam died on May 14th at 11:25 am surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto," the family's obit reads. "After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure."

Born in Toronto, Ontario on March 20, 1995, Weinstein began acting at the age of six, appearing in films such as Siblings, Ninth Street Chronicles, and The Stone Angel. Her performance in 2006's Big Girl won her the ACTRA Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female, making her the youngest-ever performer to take home the prize. She would go on to have supporting roles in The Rocker, Babar and the Adventures of Badou, and the 2013 remake of Carrie. Her later credits included Darknet, Alias Grace, Wishfart, D.N. Ace, and Dino Ranch. Outside of acting, Weinstein also served as a singer and guitarist in the band Killer Virgins.

In 2021, she wrote an essay for LoveWhatMatters.com chronicling her experience with cancer, getting married, and coming out as nonbinary.

"Something I've learned in the 18 months since I was first diagnosed, is the worst things in the world can turn out to be incredible blessings wrapped in sandpaper," Weinstein's essay read. "Getting cancer is the worst thing that's ever happened to me, but in the strangest of ways it has also been the best thing. I'm still living with cancer, and with my parents since the future is uncertain (on the bright side, we've never been closer!). I continue to work in my dream career as a voice actor. I have more love in my life and for myself than I ever could have imagined, and I see every day as a gift. There are still days where I can't stop crying – I'm in pain, or my thoughts get the better of me – but I'm learning to let my loved ones help carry the load. Okay, so maybe saying cancer is the best thing that ever happened to me is a bit of a stretch, but it certainly isn't a witch's curse either… and if it is, then that witch certainly has a sense of humor."

Our thoughts are with Weinstein's family, friends, and fans at this time.