Scarlett Johansson is the Perfect Director for These 7 Possible Future MCU Projects After Playing Black Widow for 11 Years

After making her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson may be perfectly primed to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just not as Natasha Romanoff’s Black Widow. Johansson became a central part of the MCU during her time as Romanoff between 2010’s Iron Man 2 and 2021’s Black Widow. After Romanoff’s death, however, Johansson has remained adamant she won’t be returning as an actor. Even so, following an executive producer credit on Thunderbolts* and her recent feature directorial debut, Johansson could rejoin Marvel Studios as a director for any number of possible upcoming projects.

Despite her previous legal disputes with Disney following the release of Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson still has a solid relationship with Marvel Studios. Since 2021, Marvel has been working on a project with Johansson that was still in development before 2023’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We don’t know whether this project will be a feature film or a Disney+ TV series, or which heroes will be featured, but Johansson’s recent directorial debut with Eleanor the Great suggests she could take the role of director on her mystery MCU project. These possible projects would be perfect for the MCU veteran.

7) Thunderbolts* Sequel

While Johansson herself might dispute her role working behind the scenes on Thunderbolts*, she was credited as an executive producer on the 2025 crossover project. Jake Schreier brought back several reformed villains and antiheroes from the MCU’s history as the New Avengers in Thunderbolts*, which included a number of Black Widow-related characters. It would make sense for Johansson to reunite with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and perhaps even Olga Kurylenko, should a sequel to Thunderbolts* be produced, as the crossover was practically a Black Widow sequel anyway.

6) Blonde Phantom

For months now, there has been speculation that Louise Grant’s Blonde Phantom will be joining the MCU. Introduced to Marvel Comics back in 1946’s All Select Comics #11, super-spy Grant was one of the first female superheroes, acting as a secretary to private detective Mark Mason by day, and crime-fighting vigilante by night. Johansson’s love for powerful women means she’d make a fantastic candidate to direct a project focused on the Blonde Phantom, and this hero is the perfect replacement for Johansson’s own Black Widow in the MCU.

5) Jessica Jones

Krysten Ritter first appeared as Jessica Jones in her self-titled Netflix series, part of the Defenders Saga. While the Defenders Saga was made canon to the MCU in early 2024, Ritter’s future as Jones wasn’t confirmed. Now, however, she has been revealed to be returning alongside Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which could set up a new solo instalment for Jessica Jones in the MCU. Jessica Jones would fare very well under the guidance of Scarlett Johansson, delivering a grounded, down-to-earth storyline for the superpowered private investigator.

4) Elektra

While several Defenders Saga characters have already returned or have been confirmed to be coming back, Élodie Yung’s Elektra Natchios is still absent. There have been calls for Elektra to come back, and Élodie Yung herself has expressed interest in returning to the role. Scarlett Johansson would be a fantastic director for a dark and gritty solo project focused on the former member of the Hand. Elektra and Daredevil’s partnership is iconic, so it would be great to see the former Black Widow, who is connected to Daredevil in Marvel Comics, lead Elektra’s return to the MCU.

3) Hawkeye Season 2

While it hasn’t yet been confirmed, there has been a great deal of speculation regarding the development of a second season of Hawkeye, which starred Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld as gifted archers Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. Barton and Romanoff were best friends for years prior to the latter’s death in Avengers: Endgame, so it would be fantastic to see them reunite with Johansson as the director of episodes in Hawkeye season 2. Perhaps this could even reveal exactly what went on in Budapest, which remains one of the MCU’s biggest mysteries.

2) White Widow

Scarlett Johansson would be a great choice to direct a sequel to Thunderbolts*, but would perhaps be a better fit for a solo project focused on the New Avengers’ new leader, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova. In Marvel Comics, Yelena Belova eventually assumes the moniker White Widow, and this evolution would be fantastic for Pugh’s beloved character in the MCU. It would be great to see Pugh and Johansson reunite. Since she lived in the mind of a Black Widow for over a decade, Johansson is uniquely qualified to direct a project developing Belova’s new MCU hero.

1) A-Force

Johansson’s Black Widow was not a part of Avengers: Endgame’s embarrassing A-Force tease, so she could be the best choice to direct an official project for the A-Force team in the MCU. Introduced during Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars event, A-Force is a formidable team of female superheroes in the comics. As the MCU’s original female hero, Johansson would surely deliver a justified and poignant A-Force project, should Marvel bring this brilliant team together. This could include the likes of She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, Okoye, Echo, and more, and could make Johansson one of the MCU’s most important directors.

