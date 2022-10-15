She-Hulk: 10 Things We'd Want to See in Season 2

Bigger Fourth-Wall Breaks (Photo: Marvel Comics) Across Season 1 of She-Hulk, Jen went from discovering that she could break the fourth wall and talk to the audience, to shattering it outright. In the season finale, she literally broke out of the Disney+ menu for her show and into another Marvel Studios title, making her way into the "real world" and complaining to the writers room and to K.E.V.I.N. about the direction her show is going in. While K.E.V.I.N. made it clear that Jen can't directly access him again in the future, that certainly wouldn't stop her from complaining in his general direction when things go wrong. It would keep up a trope that ran throughout the Sensational She-Hulk era of the comics, with Jen often stopping to yell at her comic's creators or editors by name, down to her asking writer-artist John Byrne to change the brand of paper he was drawing her pages on. prevnext

Weezi (Photo: Marvel Comics) An instrumental part of Jen's fourth-wall breaking in the Sensational era was thanks to Louise "Weezi" Mason, an older woman who became her assistant and best friend across the comic. Originally a Golden Age superhero nicknamed the Blonde Phantom, Weezi was able to get meta in her own right during the decades that she wasn't published (and therefore aged off-page) in Marvel Comics, and taught Jen some tips and tricks of how to use the tropes of comics to her advantage. She even briefly becomes the She-Hulk, when she and Jen get into a body-swapping plot gone wrong. While She-Hulk already has a full ensemble of delightful supporting characters, it would be wonderful to see Weezi enter the fold in some way — or even just exist in a casual portion of Jen's world. Plus, her appearance would flesh out the Golden Age superhero history of the MCU, which is essentially nonexistent outside of Captain America. prevnext

Jen Starts Her Own Practice (Photo: Marvel Comics) The finale uprooted the status quo of Jen's legal career, having her be fired from GLK&H following the controversy at the gala. While Jen was shown going into the courthouse to practice law in the series' final scene, it was unclear if that was just to represent herself in the case against the Intelligencia, or as part of GLK&H again. If it's the former option, it would be interesting to see Jen open a practice of her own, similarly to how she did in the Charles Soule-penned She-Hulk run. A few key lines of dialogue from Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) have also teased the possibility of that happening, as he keeps mentioning his Hell Kitchen firm's effort to help the less fortunate. prevnext

Or Doesn't Practice Law at All (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Another option could be for a second season of She-Hulk to only sporadically touch on the efforts of superhuman law, and instead follow Jen on a bunch of madcap adventures. That was basically the case across the Sensational era, with Jen essentially forgetting she had a job for large stretches of time in that run. prevnext

More Weird Villains

Either way, one of the most beloved elements of Season 1 was its eclectic guest stars, with villains like Mr. Immortal, El Aguila, Man-Bull, and Leap-Frog all making their MCU debuts. One consistent thing across She-Hulk's solo comics has been Jen crossing paths with bizarre and colorful characters — so if a second season did get greenlit, here's hoping that would continue. prevnext

More Love Interests The Internet is still buzzing over Jen's budding romance with Matt — but if that doesn't end up lasting forever, there are still plenty of other avenues for her to pursue a relationship, especially now that she is embracing her confidence as She-Hulk. These include (but aren't limited to) Wyatt Wingfoot, who she almost marries in the comics; Hercules, Jack of Hearts, John Jameson / Man-Wolf, and... prevnext

Richard Rory (Photo: Marvel Comics) One MCU project that overlapped with She-Hulk's release schedule was the Marvel Special Presentation Werewolf By Night, which further fleshed out the horror corner of the MCU. One of the breakout characters of the special was Ted Sallis / Man-Thing (Carey Jones), a gigantic swamp monster trapped by a cabal of monster hunters, and who has his own supporting cast in the comics. That includes Richard Rory, a disaffected DJ at a radio station in Ohio who has an almost-absurd string of bad luck, and becomes Ted's friend and swamp roommate. Later, upon a trip to Los Angeles, Rory meets Jen and begins a relationship with her, only to get hilariously tossed aside in a love triangle. Bringing Richard Rory into the fold of She-Hulk — even just for a single episode — would play off of that romance in a fun way, and further expand Man-Thing's MCU world in the process. prevnext