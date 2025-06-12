Every MCU Hero Already Teased to Be in Daredevil’s Army in Born Again Season 2

Matt Murdock will be joined by more vigilantes and heroes in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, coming together as a new army to battle the Mayor of New York City, Wilson Fisk’s Kingpin. After a series of cameo appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo, Charlie Cox returned as the Man Without Fear in Daredevil: Born Again, picking up where Netflix’s Daredevil series left off. Daredevil’s fight against Kingpin resumed, but their dynamic changed drastically as Vincent D’Onofrio’s villain became New York’s Mayor and cracked down on the city’s vigilantes.

To combat Mayor Fisk and his new Anti-Vigilante Task Force, Matt Murdock’s Daredevil will be bringing together an army of both regular and superpowered individuals in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. The finale of Season 1, “Straight to Hell,” and set photos from the production of Born Again Season 2 have already revealed several powerful members of Murdock’s new team. How they’ll fare against Kingpin and his elite, vigilante-hating soldiers is yet to be determined, but it will be fantastic to see these notable Marvel Cinematic Universe characters join forces in battle against the Kingpin.

1) Matt Murdock’s Daredevil

Obviously, the most crucial member of Daredevil’s army in Born Again season 2 will be the man himself, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Charlie Cox has become the definitive iteration of Daredevil over the last decade, delivering a layered, grounded, and oddly-relatable performance as the dark and tormented vigilante. Not just a gifted attorney, Matt Murdock is also a dedicated crime fighter who uses abilities gained after being blinded by nondescript chemicals as a child to pull off his activities as the Man Without Fear. His history is well-documented, but it’s his future that’s most exciting.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will see Matt Murdock leading his own team of vigilantes in the fight against Kingpin, his archenemy. Daredevil was previously featured as a core member of the Defenders team on Netflix, and there has been speculation that he will eventually become an official Avenger in the MCU, so Born Again Season 2 could be a great stepping-stone. Set photos have confirmed that Murdock will be sporting his iconic black costume in Season 2, fit with the “DD” emblem that fans have been anticipating for years, so his return in 2026 is incredibly exciting.

2) Frank Castle’s Punisher

Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in Marvel Television’s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2025 MARVEL.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio weren’t the only actors from the original Daredevil series to return in Born Again, as Jon Bernthal joined them, reprising his role of Frank Castle’s Punisher. It was thrilling to see the Punisher back in action, and, while he’s set to return in his own Punisher-centric Special Presentation, developed by Bernthal and Reinaldo Marcus Green, Bernthal will surely be returning in Born Again Season 2. He has teamed up with Daredevil on a number of occasions now, and their strained friendship, given opposing philosophies, will no doubt also play a role in the MCU’s future.

3) Karen Page

(Back) Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) in Marvel Television’s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2025 MARVEL.

Deborah Ann Woll was an addition to Daredevil: Born Again following Season 1’s major creative overhaul, which meant that she was absent for the majority of the season. However, this is set to change in Season 2, as Karen Page has already appeared in set photos, and will surely have a crucial role in Matt Murdock’s army, as a close friend and confident to the Devil. It will be great to see more of Karen Page, and her return could even lead to the deeper investigation of Foggy Nelson’s (Elden Henson) death, and possibly even his speculated return.

4) Angie Kim & Cherry

Two non-powered characters who have been teased to be involved with Daredevil’s army in Born Again Season 2 are Detective Angie Kim (Ruibo Qian) and Cherry (Clark Johnson), the investigator for Murdock & McDuffie. Cherry learned of Matt Murdock’s alter ego in Born Again’s premiere, but both him and Kim were severely underdeveloped in Born Again Season 1, so it will be great to see them get more action in Season 2. Neither Cherry nor Angie Kim have counterparts in Marvel Comics, so it’s exciting to think of where Marvel Studios could take these characters next.

5) Jack Duquesne’s Swordsman

First seen in 2021’s Hawkeye, Tony Dalton’s Jack Duquesne hasn’t yet had the opportunity to fully embrace his identity as the Swordsman, but Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 can change this. Duquesne was seen imprisoned in Kingpin’s Red Hook facility in Season 1’s finale, so it’s possible he could escape alongside Frank Castle. This may set up Dalton’s possible return in the MCU’s Punisher-centric Special Presentation, but it would also be fantastic to see him put his sword-fighting skills to the test as part of Daredevil’s army in Born Again Season 2.

6) Angela del Toro’s White Tiger

Hector Ayala’s White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes) was introduced in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, a vigilante empowered by a mysterious amulet who was shot dead by corrupt cop and current AVTF member Cole North (Jeremy Isaiah Earl). Season 1 also introduced Ayala’s niece, Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez), who becomes the White Tiger in Marvel Comics, and has been confirmed to be sporting a White Tiger costume in set photos for Born Again Season 2. Del Toro’s evolution into the White Tiger make sense, and could provide Daredevil with another powerful ally in the fight against Kingpin.

7) Jessica Jones

Perhaps the most exciting new addition to Daredevil’s army in Born Again Season 2 is Jessica Jones. Krysten Ritter was confirmed to be reprising her Defenders Saga role in May, the first other Defenders member announced to be returning, while there has been speculation that Mike Colter and Finn Jones will also make appearances. Jessica Jones’ return to the MCU could set up a whole host of new storylines for the franchise’s future, and we can’t wait to see her and Matt Murdock’s banter-filled chemistry from The Defenders recreated in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

