Daredevil's Elektra Actress Responds to Marvel Fans Hoping for Return

Daredevil: Born Again is effectively serving as a fourth season to the Daredevil series that originally debuted on Netflix. Not only are Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin) back, but Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum has confirmed the shows in the DefendersVerse are, in fact, part of Marvel Studios' Sacred Timeline. Believe it or not, that's only the tip of the iceberg. Since then, it's been confirmed Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are returning as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, and Wilson Bethel will also appear in a handful of episodes as Bullseye.

With returns found aplenty, there's still one major question mark: is Elodie Yung going to be returning as Elektra? According to Yung herself, she's not quite sure. In a recent Instagram post, a fan asked Yung where Elektra went after The Defenders. Yung replied with a simple answer, "Ask them!"

If Marvel Studios ever decides to bring Elektra back, Yung is ready to leap back into action as the actor has said she'd "love to" return to the role, one that's since become a hit with fans around the world.

"Oh my God, I would love to. Especially since they've adjusted my costume," Yung said about a return during a Fandom Spotlite virtual Wizard World panel in 2020. "I would love to. Let me tell you, I love this character because she's so complex and broken."

"She's got a lot of villain in her, and that I can relate to, and also a lot of good. It's such an amazing character," she continued. "I would love for Marvel to bring her back."

Given The Defenders series is now part of the Sacred Timeline, Elektra is technically somewhere at the bottom of a collapsed skyscraper at Midland Circle. Fortunately for fans hoping to see her again, Matt Murdock was also in the same predicament and managed to escape to appear in Daredevil Season Three.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.