Avengers: Endgame A-Force Scene Got a Major Change

Avengers: Endgame is a movie characterized by a bunch of big moments. One of the moments that felt absolutely designed to get the audience hyped was the A-Force influenced team-up between a bunch of the female Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes. A couple of pages in the Endgame official artbook talk about a very different rendition of this scene. Jackson Sze revealed that the big rallying moment was supposed to hinge on an injured Captain Marvel. So, that would dynamically alter how the audience got to that point in the film with the relay race with the Stark Gauntlet. Buckle up, as with everything surrounding this film, there’s a lot to cover. Sze says that after Captain Marvel takes a direct hit from one of those big cannons on Thanos’ ship, Rescue comes over to shield her from hard. Using the technology in her suit to generate a field, she gets the other ladies of the team to form a circle around Danvers. After she gets a chance to power up, then Captain Marvel lays waste to the big ship. That would be quite a different experience, and Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson made it known that they would like to have a whole movie with all the female heroes at ACE Comic Con this year.

“I know what I want,” Thompson began. “No, listen, this is not just because Valkyrie would like to hang out with some of the beautiful, strong, intelligent, fantastic women of the MCU. She would, platonically in a team-building way. So, I want to work together as a team, us women, doing things in a film or two.”

Larson expounded on the ways in which widespread fan support could go a long way in making an A-Force movie a reality. People are listening and fans that really want the entire project should be paying attention.

“I think that is what we want, we want to see females working together, ideally in their own film and we really have been saying this a lot but the more that people talk about it and say they are behind that and are interested in that the higher likelihood it is that that could happen,” Larson added. “People are listening. They’re watching.”

Back when the movie released, there were discussions about whether that big team-up moment felt earned or not. Endgame screenwriter Christopher Markus told Variety that the fan service isn’t cheapened in the movie and that giving fans those sorts of epic moments is just a natural part of making a film this colossal.

“These movies would be nonexistent without the fans. So, you know, a movie that is made to frustrate fans seems a little suicidal,” Markus explained. “People say ‘fan service’ like you are pandering to some niche. I mean, we’ve all seen the numbers that these movies make. The fans are the majority at this point. Fan service is simply honoring the stories that have come before. It’s not like we’re pulling out a tiny Easter egg that only three people are going to get. It’s just tying up the threads; it’s picking up the nuances that have been dropped earlier. I don’t see it as any kind of niche writing.”