Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Dora, The Kitchen Compete During Crowded Opening Weekend at the Box Office

There are plenty of new releases at the box office this weekend, but none of them can catch Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. The film topped the box office in its opening weekend last week and remains in the top spot this weekend. The film earned another $25.4 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic box office total to $108 million.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark had the best opening of the week. The film lands in second place with with $20.8 million for the weekend. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a film adaptation of the popular horror anthology series for young readers. The film hails from CBS Films, eOne, Lionsgate, and producer Guillermo del Toro. “The filmmakers and the team at CBS Films are thrilled that moviegoers are embracing the world of Scary Stories,” del Toro said in a statement. “It’s particularly satisfying to see families experiencing the fun of the movie together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold attempts to continue the story of the adventurer from the popular Nick Jr. cartoon Dora the Explorer into live-action and the protagonist’s teenage years. Those efforts yielded a fourth-place opening with $17 million from 3,735 screens. That’s not the opening Paramount was hoping for after spending $50 million to make the movie.

The Kitchen also had a disappointing opening. The crime film based on a Vertigo Comics miniseries opened in seventh place with $5.51 for the weekend. That’s a career low opening for two of its three stars, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish. The film has a ways to go before it makes up the $38 million Warner Bros. spent to make it.

What are you seeing in theaters this weekend? Let us know what you saw and what you thought of it in the comments. Keep reading to see this weekend’s box office top 10.

1. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Week Two

Friday: $7 million

Weekend: $25.4 million

Total: $108.51 million

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs & Shaw is directed by David Leitch from a screenplay by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce, based on a story by Morgan. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Helen Mirren.

2. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Opening Weekend

Friday: $8.8 million

Weekend: $20.8 million

The shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large in the small town of Mill Valley for generations. It’s in a mansion that young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon Sarah’s spooky home.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is directed by André Øvredal, based on the children’s books written by Alvin Schwartz. The film stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, and Lorraine Toussaint.

3. The Lion King

Week Four

Friday: $5.7 million

Weekend: $20 million

Total: $473.1 million

Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and stars the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones.

4. Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Opening Weekend

Friday: $6.5 million

Weekend: $17 million

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet — high school. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is a live-action adaptation and sequel to the Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. animated television series Dora the Explorer. The film is directed by James Bobin and stars Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, and Danny Trejo.

5. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Week Three

Friday: $3.25 million

Weekend: $11.6 million

Total: $100.33 million

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Julia Butters, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Mike Moh, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, and Al Pacino.

6. The Art of Racing in the Rain

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3 million

Weekend: $8.1 million

Denny Swift is a Formula One race car driver who understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate everyday life. Besides his career, Denny has three loves of his life — his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human.

The Art of Racing in the Rain is directed by Simon Curtis and written by Mark Bomback, based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Garth Stein. The film stars Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried and the voice of Kevin Costner.

7. The Kitchen

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $5.51 million

Between 8th Ave. and the Hudson River, the Irish mafia runs 20 blocks of a tough New York City neighborhood known as Hell’s Kitchen. But for mob wives Kathy, Ruby and Claire, things are about to take a dramatic and radical turn. When the FBI sends their husbands to prison, the three women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition.

The Kitchen is written and directed by Andrea Berloff, based on the Vertigo Comics miniseries by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle. The film stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss.

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Week Six

Friday: $1.5million

Weekend: $5.3 million

Total: $370.97 million

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

9. Toy Story 4

Week Eight

Friday: $1.27 million

Weekend: $4.5 million

Total: $419.7 million

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley from a screenplay by Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom. The film features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, and Joan Cusack.

10. The Farewell

Week Five

Friday: $600,000

Weekend: $2.21 million

Total: $10.32 million

Billi’s family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch — the only person that doesn’t know she only has a few weeks to live.

The Farewell is written and directed by Lulu Wang and stars Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Zhao Shuzhen, Lu Hong, and Jiang Yongbo