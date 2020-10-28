Scener Presents Hocus Pocus Live Watch Party with Writer Mick Garris

✖

Halloween is almost upon us and while spooky season starts to wind to a close there's still time to get in those favorite seasonal movies, including the classic Halloween film Hocus Pocus in a new co-watching presentation from Scener. As part of the platform's Stream & Scream watch party series going on this month, Scener is teaming up with Fangoria fans for a live watch party where fans can co-watch the beloved Disney film alongside Hocus Pocus writer Mick Garris.

According to Scener, the Hocus Pocus Watch Party, which takes place on Saturday, October 29th at 4p.m. PT, will feature a live over video chat with Garris in which fans can connect and learn the inspiration and creative mindset behind the film as well as enjoy special shoutouts to fans.

Released in 1993, Hocus Pocus followed a group of teens inadvertently resurrecting the Sanderson sisters -- a trio of witches played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy -- hundreds of years after they had been executed for practicing witchcraft, allowing them to wreak havoc in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night as the teens attempt to put an end to their mischief. While the film wasn't a major box office success upon release, it's developed quite a cult following in the years since.

(Photo: Scener)

You can read more about the event below.

An exclusive film event that spans and connects generations, Scener and Fangoria are bringing together fans, family and friends for one of the most interactive and engaging ways to experience Hocus Pocus.

Live chat with family and friends, or discover your film tribe, while enjoying a seamless streaming experience with synchronized playback. Using Scener’s virtual theater chat features, guests can debate over the best Sanderson sister, recite the film’s famous spells or get that much-needed dose of nostalgia reminiscing over some awful (or awfully good!) nineties style… hello Nike cross-trainers and tie-die.

Hocus Pocus is the latest addition to Scream & Stream, Scener’s star-studded Halloween watch party lineup, where anyone can co-watch and connect with live with cast members, directors, writers, genre-obsessed fans and more. Programming highlights include:

RiffTrax hosts GHOSTHOUSE with hilarious video commentary over the film’s young girl and killer clown doll.

Alamo Drafthouse takes their witty commentary event, Master Pancake, virtual with SUSPIRIA.

Reality TV drag queen star, Louisiana Purchase, hosts live watch party and drag show for Satanis, a wild exposé on proto-goths, midnight maniacs, and daytime Draculas, presented by Fantastic Fest.

Comic-Con hosts double-feature watch party for Poltergeist and Winchester.

Live horror film In the Shadow it Waits hosted by writer and director Michael Beets with live Q&A.

If you're interested in joining the Hocus Pocus Watch Party, you can head to the Fangoria Virtual Theater at scener.com/fangoria. The screening is also available to Chattanooga Film Festival guests on October 29. For more on Scener’s Stream & Scream lineup head to scener.com/streamandscream.

For fans wanting to join in, they can head to Scener.com to create a profile. A Disney+ subscription is required to join the Hocus Pocus Watch Party.