Scener Partners with Comic-Con at Home to Host Virtual Screenings

San Diego Comic-Con may have had to cancel its in-person festivities this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the celebration will continue online this year with Comic-Con@Home. However, while fans may be physically distanced, thanks to Scener they'll still get to connect, interact, and enjoy official event programming from the comfort of their own homes. Scener announced today that they will host two tracks of virtual screenings during Comic-Con@Home as the event's exclusive co-watching platform with their new Watch Party Platform.

Scener's Watch Platform is an all-new way to connect and build community around streaming entertainment, allowing Comic-Con@Home attendees to meet with friends and fellow fans to not only participate in official programming, but host their own watch parties with up to a million guests. Also announced today, Scener now supports seven major subscription video-on-demand services: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Funimation, and Vimeo.

“We’re excited to have Scener as part of the Comic-Con@Home initiative.” David Glanzer, spokesperson for the non-profit Comic-Con said in a statement. “One of the major reasons for launching the online version was to maintain the Comic-Con sense of community. Scener literally brings people together, so while we may not be able to meet in person this summer, Scener allows us to meet, and share our passions virtually.”

Comic-Con@Home's Virtual Screenings, supported by Scener, will feature two tracks that fans can participate in -- a film track and an anime track -- with a live community chat. Something that Joe Braidwood, Scener co-founder described for ComicBook.com as being like "your favorite movie meets Twitch."

"There's a bunch of really exciting content," Braidwood said. "The experience is kind of similar to the Scener that you know and love except for there will just be tons of people there, and it will be really focused on the chat, so it's sort of a bit like Twitch meets your favorite movie."

And about those movies, the Comic-Con@Home lineup includes some of today's biggest hits, classics, noirs, and more such as Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan’s Hope, Clue, Knives Out, The Angry Red Planet, Battle Beyond the Stars, George Lucas in Love, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Troops, Day of the Triffids, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Dragonslayer, The Gamers: Dorkness Rising, Fantasia, Max Fleischer's: The Complete Animated Superman, Man of Steel and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

"This is an exciting moment for fans of films and anime, giving Comic-Con's incredible community an opportunity to come together virtually while enjoying their favorite entertainment content," Braidwood said. "We are thrilled to have Con-Goers be one of the first to experience our new Watch Party Platform, a virtual space where friends and fans can meet, interact and host watch parties, no matter where they are in the world."

Additionally, anyone can use Scener's Watch Party Platform to host screenings with up to 10 co-hosts on video chat and enabling an audience of up to a million guests to interact and synchronize playback from the seven supported platforms. All participants are required to have a subscription to the service they are watching.

For more information about Comic-Con@Home's Virtual Screenings supported by Scener, including exact screening details and times, and to RSVP, go to scener.com/comic-con. Additional details and information will be added as Comic-Con@Home approaches. To learn more about Scener and how to watch your very own Watch Party, check out scener.com.

