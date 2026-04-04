Sci-Fi Fans Officially Getting The Perfect Movie Double-Header in 2027 Combining 40 Years of Lore

In what will prove to be the most entertaining month of 2027, two beloved franchises are officially releasing back-to-back. And what makes it even better is that one is technically a parody of the other, and that this will be the first time that both IPs are in theaters at the same time (though separated by four weeks for their initial debuts). So if you’re looking to head back to a galaxy far, far away to hang out with your father’s brother’s nephew’s cousin’s former roommate, then lock in for spring of 2027.

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Both Star Wars: Starfighter and the sequel to the endlessly hilarious Spaceballs, which originally aired in 1987, will debut next spring, with Starfighter releasing in May and Spaceballs II debuting in April. And fans of the original Spaceballs movie will be glad to hear that everyone from Mel Brooks to Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, George Wynder, and Daphne Zuniga will be returning. Also appearing in the film are Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan.

It’s Gonna Be a Great Time for Legacy Sci-Fi Franchise

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While details about the plot of Starfighter are shadowy, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating to their hearts’ content. Theories that Ryan Gosling’s character escaped the destruction of Luke’s temple, that Matt Smith is playing the villain who is actually the father of the character Flynn Gray is playing, and that Amy Adams is force-sensitive have all been floated, each with its own merit. All we know officially is this: “In a rebuilding galaxy, a solitary pilot becomes entangled in a crucial mission as new threats emerge. Their journey may alter the future of the Force itself.”

And as for Spaceballs II, details are just as slim, though it seems the Star Wars sequel trilogy is the satire’s main target, with Bill Pullman cast as his father, Lewis Pullman’s, on-screen son. Aside from casting and production news, and the recent reveal of the theatrical debut date, audiences know very little. The first movie became an instant cult classic and centered on Lone Starr, a star pilot for hire, and his trusty half-dog, half-man sidekick, Barf. The pair must come to the rescue of a spoiled Princess Vespa and save the endangered planet Druidia from the clutches of the evil Spaceballs, led by none other than Dark Helmet. It’s every bit as ridiculous as it sounds, and all the better for it. And it’s like Mel Brooks said when he portrayed Yogurt, “God willing, we’ll all meet again in Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money.”

Are you looking forward to this legacy franchise double header in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.