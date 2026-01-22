6 Huge 2027 Sci-Fi Movies We Already Know About, Ranked by Excitement

2026 is shaping up to be a great year for science fiction. The super mysterious Flowervale Street, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars, Project Hail Mary with Ryan Gosling, they could all break out. Then there’s the franchise fare, like The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Dune: Part Three, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Supergirl, Avengers: Doomsday, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It’s going to be a packed year. But 2027 could be even better. There are six on the docket that we know we’re fully excited for, and chances are that the calendar will be filled out even further as we reach the end of this year.

For now, those, the following six movies have our interest piqued. Will you be buying a ticket as well?

6) Shiver

image courtesy of lionsgate

Keanu Reeves in sci-fi has panned out extremely well at least once before. After all, few of the genre’s characters are more iconic than The Matrix‘s Neo.

Perhaps Shiver, a film by Deadpool‘s Tim Miller, will be closer to the actor’s first collaboration with the Wachowskis than The Day the Earth Stood Still or Replica. The plot follows Reeves as a smuggler trapped in a time loop in the Caribbean, where he has to face off with sharks and smugglers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s been described as a mixture of Edge of Tomorrow and The Shallows, which is nothing short of a great combo.

5) Spaceballs 2

Amazon-MGM

One’s excitement for Spaceballs 2 is fully dependent upon how funny they find the first film to be. Star Wars is still a property ripe for parody, so it comes down to whether the legacy sequel can be incisive when poking fun at the Disney era of the IP.

And, regardless of whether it sticks the landing, Spaceballs 2 is one legacy sequel that managed to get the gang back together. Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, Mel Brooks, and Rick Moranis in his first live-action movie in three decades? That last name alone is reason enough to be excited.

4) Star Wars: Starfighter

Image Courtesy of Shawn Levy

The only reason Star Wars: Starfighter is placed this low is because the Disney Star Wars movies have overall been a mixed bag. The sequel trilogy was basically just squashed potential, Solo: A Star Wars Story was a mild diversion at best, and Rogue One was bested by its own prequel series.

Now, a little under a decade after Solo‘s failure, it seems Disney is ready to give big screen Star Wars adventures a shot again. And, like The Mandalorian & Grogu, Starfighter seems like it could be a very fun time at the movies. Screenwriter Jonathan Tropper’s presence also leads one to believe that it will be focused on character development, which in the end is more important than aerial combat sequences. Toss in the presence of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Shawn Levy, Ryan Gosling, Mia Goth, and Amy Adams and this one could be a classic.

3) Godzilla x Kong: Supernova

Legendary / Warner Bros.

The Monsterverse has done as good a job as glossy, major Hollywood movies can do of recapturing the aura of the classic Shōwa era G-films. And, of the directors behind these movies, nobody understood how to do that better than Adam Wingard.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the universe’s highpoint and, while it’s a bit more divisive, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is also a huge blast. So, it’s sad to know he won’t be returning to helm Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, but we’re still two-for-two on these team-up movies and the Monsterverse has only gotten better as it’s gone along, so we’re hoping that trend continues. Plus, it will be interesting to see SpaceGodzilla in a $200 million-dollar major American motion picture.

2) Avengers: Secret Wars

image courtesy of walt disney studios motion pictures

Much of our potential excitement for Avengers: Secret Wars is dependent upon how good Avengers: Doomsday is, considering it’s the conclusion to the narrative that film will start, but we’re willing to give Doomsday the benefit of the doubt. After all, with the return of both Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers, it has some people involved who know full well what makes an MCU movie work.

The “secret” in Secret Wars‘ title is important, because this is a movie that’s going to hide even more details than Doomsday is hiding. And, in an age where movie trailers are basically just the movie, a marketing campaign that doesn’t reveal much is enticing in and of itself.

1) Man of Tomorrow

image courtesy of warner bros.

Even with just two series (one season of each) and one movie, James Gunn has shown that his DCU is an improvement over the DCEU. It feels cohesive, and Man of Tomorrow to be an interesting step forward.

On one hand, the fact that Gunn is returning to direct it is in and of itself exciting. Even better is the direction he’s taking this movie. In his words it’s “as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie” and, considering how they were feeling about one another at the end of Superman, that’s a very compelling dynamic to see fleshed out further.