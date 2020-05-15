Scoob! Director Confirms Sequel Currently Being Developed

✖

While last year's Scoob! might not have made a major splash, director Tony Cervone recently confirmed that work is already underway to develop a follow-up film, featuring the return of the original filmmakers. The adventures of Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc. have been going strong for decades, with recent years largely seeing their exploits landing on the small screen, though Scoob! was initially set to be a major revival for the characters. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic and closure of movie theaters understandably resulted in the film earning a somewhat underwhelming reception with its digital release, though its following has grown in the year since its debut, earning enough buzz to warrant tentative sequel talks.

"Actually, we are kicking the tires on a follow-up to Scoob!" Cervone revealed to Comic Book Movie. "It hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s something we’re all excited about. The whole creative team that made the first movie is still around and back and working on something new. It was neat to create this Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe, and it’s exciting to return to it."

This isn't the first time Cervone has expressed interest in developing a follow-up adventure, but given how long it's been since Scoob! has hit theaters, this recent comment bodes well for the franchise's future.

“I do feel like this Hanna-Barbera universe is kind of a separate universe and acts as its own thing,” Cervone shared with Den of Geek last year. “So we were able to be like, ‘We’re gonna create an alternate universe where all these things can happen.’ That gave us some liberty, but we tried really hard to maintain the things that we already love about the characters, and then do more because you have to do both. You have to honor the past and honor our collective memory while also having to do something new.”

The animation lead on Scoob! echoed those passions for the franchise.

"I kind of want to spend more time with those kids and tell those early stories," Bill Haller pointed out. "I love Captain Caveman, I think that guy could have his own movie. I think Brian, Dynomutt, and Dee Dee could have their own series. I want to see more of the Falcon Force. I want to watch that team grow because there’s definitely, even in the credits at the end, you could see that the team is growing. This franchise that has been around for 50 years and my hope is that it will still be going in 50 years from now and in 100 years someone will be making a new Scooby-Doo movie.”

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Scoob! franchise.

