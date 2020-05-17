SCOOB: Former Shaggy Actor Matthew Lillard Admits He's Disappointed He Wasn't Asked Back

✖

Former Shaggy actor Matthew Lillard admits that he’s a bit disappointed that he wasn’t asked back for SCOOB!. The actor famous for bringing the character into live-action talked to Entertainment Weekly’s Ash Crossan about the newly-released Scooby-Doo movie. It turns out that the kind of love he’s earned from the fanbase didn’t carry as far as you would think. Will Forte is the voice behind Shaggy Rogers in the new animated feature and will likely play the character in all the animated movies that come after the fact in this Hanna-Barbera extended universe they’re trying to build. Still, there are going to be some fans out there that kick the movie on at home and are stunned to not hear Lillard.

“Yeah, about SCOOB!, I’m running out of good things to say. I wish them all well,” Lillard began. “I hope the movie does really well. I mean, yeah, it’s a drag. I was surprised that it happened. You know, Hollywood is an interesting place. I’ve been around for a long time and some of them are easier to accept than others, when you don’t get a job. That one, that was a bummer. I like playing the part, I like having a legacy and a career that’s been 30 years. I’ve been doing it and I like the fact that I was that part. It was a bummer.”

Matthew Lillard not being in Scoob is a crime pic.twitter.com/hIxjyn4XnN — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) May 15, 2020

SCOOB! stars Will Forte as Scooby-Doo’s best friend, Shaggy and two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon. The film also stars Jason Isaacs as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodriguez as Velma; Zac Efron as Fred; Amanda Seyfried as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong as the Falcon Force’s Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman; Simon Cowell as himself; and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

You can find the official description for SCOOB! below.

“SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Do you think it was time for another Shaggy voice actor? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.