Scoob! Easter Eggs and End-Credits Scene Explained
Despite the enduring lockdown theaters are enduring, SCOOB! made its way to fans this weekend thanks to the miracle of modern technology. The 3DCG take on the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon has been on our radar for months now, and its video-on-demand status makes it easier than ever to watch. In fact, the at-home view gives fans a greater chance to comb the film for easter eggs, and there are plenty of those hid in this movie.
To start, SCOOB! begins as a giant love letter to the original animated series. After Shaggy and his friends solve a case as kids, a solid transition reel plays which introduces familiar ghosts from the first cartoon. Many of these shots are lifted directly from season one of the cartoon, and the easter eggs do not stop there.
After all, Casey Kasem and Don Messick got their own nods in the film. At one point, Shaggy can be seen in Venice Beach outside a trippy store named Casey's Creations. This is obviously a reference to Kasem, the actor who original voiced Shaggy before the TV and radio personality passed away in 2010. The same can be said about Messick Mountain which is named after Don Messick, the original voice of Scooby-Doo.
Of course, a slew of easter eggs were dropped in the end-credits scene of SCOOB!, so we are here to break them down. After all, the movie seems to hint a shared universe for Hanna-Barbera has been made, and that could mean a new franchise is coming for Warner Bros. Pictures if all works out right! You can check out our breakdown in the slides below:
Atom Ant
In 1965, the world was introduced to Atom Ant, and he was just revived in 2020 for the end-credits scene fo SCOOB!. The character appears in a comics collage showing the events which happen directly after the film ends. It turns out that Blue Falcon has assembled his own Avengers team to fight crime, and Atom Ant becomes a sort of Ant-Man figure for the Falcon Force squadron.
Jabberjaw
Jabberjaw is an adorable shark which television audiences met in 1976. The talking (and walking) shark appeared in a slew of Hanna-Barbera cartoons and makes a comeback at the end of SCOOB!. The shark can be seen taking down bad guys as part of the newly assembled Falcon Force.
Captain Caveman
Captain Caveman has a sizable role in this movie as SCOOB!! forces its heroes to battle the character. Despite being created in the late 1970s, Captain Caveman is able to hold his own against Scooby-Doo, and it seems his story isn't over. The end-credits scene of SCOOB! shows Captain Caveman as part of the Falcon Force after giving up his post as the protector of the Skull of Cerberus.
Jonny Quest and Frankenstein Jr.
Later in the end-credits scene, there is a scene which takes fans into the world of Quest Labs. Of course, this should ring a bell with fans of Jonny Quest as the cartoon was the first which Hanna-Barbera made in 1964. This end-credits scene shows Dr. Benton Quest leading the Mystery Inc. Gang around his lab, and if you look in the back right corner, you will see a high-tech take on Frankenstein Jr., a hero whom Hanna-Barbera created decades ago.
Rosie the Robot
SCOOB! does not take place in the same time as The Jetsons, but Rosie the Robot does appear at the end of the movie. When the Mystery Inc. Gang are looking in Quest Labs, you can see a screen is pulled up with specs for Rosie. It appears the beloved robot might have been created in Quest Labs which would explain why Rosie was considered outdated by the time The Jetsons takese place.
The Great Grape Ape
In 1975, The Great Grape Ape became one of Hanna-Barbera's next success stories, and the monkey has lived to see himself redone in SCOOB! In 2020. The massive purple ape is considered a gentle hero, but Blue Falcon is able to bring out the dangerous side of him. After all, it appears the Great Grape Ape joins the superhero as part of his team, so fans can welcome another member to the Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe.
Dastardly and Muttley
By the end of SCOOB!, you may think that Muttley and Dick Dastardly are done for, but that is not the case. The end-credits scene of the film confirms Dastardly breaks out of jail with help from Muttley. It seems the mustached man has been concocting cars and getaway vehicles while in prison, and that will ring a bell with Hanna-Barbera fans as Dastardly was known back in the day for his insane race cars.
