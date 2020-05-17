Scoob! Easter Eggs and End-Credits Scene Explained

Despite the enduring lockdown theaters are enduring, SCOOB! made its way to fans this weekend thanks to the miracle of modern technology. The 3DCG take on the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon has been on our radar for months now, and its video-on-demand status makes it easier than ever to watch. In fact, the at-home view gives fans a greater chance to comb the film for easter eggs, and there are plenty of those hid in this movie.

To start, SCOOB! begins as a giant love letter to the original animated series. After Shaggy and his friends solve a case as kids, a solid transition reel plays which introduces familiar ghosts from the first cartoon. Many of these shots are lifted directly from season one of the cartoon, and the easter eggs do not stop there.

After all, Casey Kasem and Don Messick got their own nods in the film. At one point, Shaggy can be seen in Venice Beach outside a trippy store named Casey's Creations. This is obviously a reference to Kasem, the actor who original voiced Shaggy before the TV and radio personality passed away in 2010. The same can be said about Messick Mountain which is named after Don Messick, the original voice of Scooby-Doo.

Of course, a slew of easter eggs were dropped in the end-credits scene of SCOOB!, so we are here to break them down. After all, the movie seems to hint a shared universe for Hanna-Barbera has been made, and that could mean a new franchise is coming for Warner Bros. Pictures if all works out right! You can check out our breakdown in the slides below:

HT - ScreenRant