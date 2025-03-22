The Live-Action Scooby Doo Is Even Dirtier Than I Remembered

The two live-action Scooby-Doo movies are those early 2000s classics that totally stuck with a generation. The 1970s cartoon is a classic that’s been around forever, and pretty much everyone knows about it. Honestly, I think adapting it into a movie was a genius move. No wonder both films were box office hits, raking in over $270 million and $180 million, respectively. Turns out, the original plan was for the story to be aimed at a more adult audience, probably following the fans who grew up watching the show on TV. But the script got tweaked to fit a broader PG rating. Still, if you pay attention, there are plenty of subtle lines and suggestions that not everyone caught right away.

The plot of Scooby-Doo (2002) follows the Mystery Inc. gang as they reunite after a two-year break to investigate some weird happenings at Spooky Island, a popular tropical resort. Velma (Linda Cardellini), Daphne (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Fred (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Shaggy (Matthew Lillard), and Scooby-Doo (voiced by Neil Fanning) stumble upon a supernatural mystery involving possessed visitors and a plan that turns out to be way more terrifying than they ever expected. As they dig deeper, they also have to deal with their own personal issues while working together to stop the villain’s big plan. So far, so good, right? But originally, the script had several wild scenes, like Daphne and Velma kissing to reverse a body swap, several drug-related jokes, and even Shaggy straight-up being a stoner.

A lot of that never made it past the script stage, but the hints are still there. When the Mystery Inc. members swap bodies, Fred ends up in Daphne’s body – and let’s just say he’s way too excited about it. There is a hydrocolonic joke from Shaggy, censored Scrappy-Doo scenes, Mary Jane (Isla Fisher) being Shaggy’s love interest (her name is no coincidence), and some questionable comments from Fred, among many other things. Most of this stuff was filmed but got cut, like a now-infamous deleted scene from the DVD extras where Velma gets drunk at the hotel and flirts with Daphne.

I was still a kid when I first watched the live-action, but rewatching it as an adult, I’ve picked up on so many things that went right over my head back then. And honestly, that’s nothing new – tons of movies sneak in jokes and references that we only really get when we’re older.

One of the best examples is the scene where Scooby and Shaggy are stuffing their faces in the Mystery Machine after a time jump, with smoke pouring out. The implication is pretty obvious, but as a kid, I just saw two friends enjoying a massive meal. Looking back, though, it’s hard not to laugh at how blatant the joke actually is. And let’s not forget the soundtrack choice – “Pass the Dutchie” by Musical Youth, a song widely associated with weed. To top it off, the moment someone shows up, they scramble to hide the evidence of their burgers.

Even after two decades, people are still curious about what the original Scooby-Doo movie could have been – especially after learning that James Gunn wrote the script. The guy behind the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and now the co-CEO of DC Studios is known for his sharp, dark humor as well, so it makes perfect sense. Gunn himself has even talked about the movie and its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, saying that Warner Bros. wasn’t happy with the original direction and wanted it to be more family-friendly. So, the whole script had to be rewritten. And apparently, CGI was even used to make the female characters’ outfits less revealing.

What really bummed me out, though, is when Gunn answered a fan on Threads last year about whether the R-rated cut would ever be released (it turns out the original rating was PG-13 despite everything). To the disappointment of many, he confirmed that this version is long gone. Of course, an adult Scooby-Doo movie from Gunn sounds like something worth seeing, but I guess we’ll just have to live with what we got.

The live-action is still one of my favorite movies, even with all the adult jokes I only caught years later. The final version is actually great, and maybe keeping all the edgy humor in the background was the best move. If the movie had stuck to its original script back in 2002, who knows if it would’ve been as big of a hit – or if it would’ve even survived as a nostalgic classic today. Half the fun of looking back at Scooby-Doo is catching all the little “hidden” moments Gunn tried to slip in. Honestly, if things had gone differently, maybe this movie wouldn’t have had the lasting impact it does now.

Scooby-Doo is available to stream on Max.