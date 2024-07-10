Scooby-Doo Live-Action TV Series Gets Major Update

The Mystery Machine Gang might be headed back to television in a whole new way, with a live-action Scooby-Doo series currently in the works for Netflix. The project comes courtesy of Riverdale and Arrowverse veterans Berlanti Productions, which has led fans to wonder exactly what new take on the franchise might be in store. While details surrounding the new Scooby-Doo series have been nonexistent for the better part of the past year, producer Greg Berlanti just provided a new update. In a recent interview with Deadline, Berlanti spoke about his own personal connection to the Scooby-Doo franchise, and teased that the pitch for the series’ pilot episode is currently in the works.

“One of my first jobs in this business was as a temp at Hanna-Barbera,” Berlanti revealed. “I’d sit with Joe Barbera and Bill Hanna while they autographed animation cels. I would go in the morning and I would retrieve with my boss a bunch of these animation cels. I’d go to Bill Hanna’s office first. He was a very stoic guy. His office was very spare. And then came my favorite part of the day, going to see Joe Barbera. He was such a life force. He would sign the cels, but he would stop and regale me with the greatest stories. He was such a raconteur.”

“He would tell stories of how Scooby was created and what they were thinking, and how it was the late ’60s and kids felt under assault by adults, and they felt overwhelmed and they needed to be empowered,” Berlanti continued. “When they pitched it to Bill Paley he was like, you need a dog or something. And that was the birth of Scooby-Doo. Joe was such a special storyteller, and I was so, wow. I’d always loved them as a kid. And again, with any of the properties be they Hanna-Barbera or DC or anything at Warners, you feel lucky to be the historian who helps usher them into a new generation. You just go back to the spirit and the DNA of what makes ’em special. With Scooby-Doo, we went out and heard pitches for a year and a half and finally found one that we really felt really captured it. I just was working on the pitch for it this morning, for the first episode. So we’re really pumped.”

What Is the Scooby-Doo TV Series About?

While plot details about the Scooby-Doo series remain under wraps, the series is believed to be a one-hour drama. Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are creating the Scooby-Doo series, and would serve as writers and executive producers if the show becomes a reality. Other executive producers would include Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman via Berlanti Productions, as well as André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner under Midnight Radio. Jonathan Gabay of Berlanti Productions and Adrienne Erickson would serve as co-executive producers.