Scooby-Doo Lands on Netflix Top 10

Netflix kicked off the month of October by adding quite a few movies to its lineup, including the two live-action Scooby-Doo films. While the movies weren't met with a lot of love from critics, they have become cult favorites over time, and Netflix subscribers seem to be among those into the franchise. This week, one of the two newly-added Scooby-Doo movies has broken into the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies List.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies List sees Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed break onto the list for the first time, coming in as the seventh most popular film on the service.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, released in 2004, is a sequel to the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie. It was written by James Gunn and directed by Raja Gosnell, and saw the return of franchise stars Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Linda Cardellini.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!