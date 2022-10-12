Scooby-Doo Lands on Netflix Top 10
Netflix kicked off the month of October by adding quite a few movies to its lineup, including the two live-action Scooby-Doo films. While the movies weren't met with a lot of love from critics, they have become cult favorites over time, and Netflix subscribers seem to be among those into the franchise. This week, one of the two newly-added Scooby-Doo movies has broken into the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies List.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies List sees Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed break onto the list for the first time, coming in as the seventh most popular film on the service.
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, released in 2004, is a sequel to the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie. It was written by James Gunn and directed by Raja Gosnell, and saw the return of franchise stars Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Linda Cardellini.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. Luckiest Girl Alive
"A writer's perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history."
2. Mr. Harrigan's Phone
"A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books – and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die."
3. The Redeem Team
"After their shocking performance at the 2004 Olympics, the US men's basketball team seeks redemption as they pursue Gold at the 2008 Beijing Games."
4. Last Seen Alive
"When his wife suddenly vanishes at a gas station, an ordinary man takes extraordinary measures to find her even has he himself falls under suspicion."
5. Old People
"A woman who's returned home with her two kids to attend her sister's wedding must suddenly defend their lives against older people on killing spree."
6. Megamind
"When cunning supervillain Megamind accidentally kills his crime-fighting nemesis, he creates a new enemy who seeks to destroy the world."
7. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
"Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby must stop a menacing scoundrel who plans to turn their town of Coolsville into the complete opposite."
8. Jexi
"Forced to upgrade his phone, Phil finds his new device comes with a tough-love virtual assistant set on improving his life, whether he wants to or not."
9. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
10. Inheritance
"When Lauren's wealthy father dies and leaves her the keys to a hidden bunker on their estate, what she finds could destroy her family – and their lives."