Scott Pilgrim: Brie Larson Back on Billboard Music Charts 16 Years Later

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is back on Billboard charts 16 years after her single "She Said" and it's all thanks to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Larson's cover of Metric's "Black Sheep" from the 2010 film became available on streaming services ahead of the release of an extended version of the film's soundtrack next month and the song has debuted at No. 7 on both the Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales. Larson herself took to social media to mark the occasion, thanking fans who made it possible.

"Over a decade later and my popstar dreams are lingering! Black Sheep is now available on streaming service, so you no longer have to screen record from YouTube and make your own mp3s. Thanks for all those who listened and brought this to the @billboard charts," Larson wrote.

The “popstar dreams” Larson writes of are a reference to her 2005 album, Finally Out of P.E. It was Larson's debut and to date only album. For fans, the release of Larson's cover of "Black Sheep" was something they've been hoping for for over a decade. While the official, 22-song soundtrack to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was released in 2010, that release only included the original version of the song as performed by the band Metric. As Larson noted in her tweet, that led fans to seek the song out on YouTube. Her cover of the song as featured in the film is so popular with fans that Larson even made it a part of a 2020 video on her YouTube channel in which she shared an optimistic ode to 2021 and sang a new rendition of "Black Sheep" for viewers.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright announced the expanded edition of the film's soundtrack earlier this month in a social media post revealing that the album will include, in addition to Larson's "Black Sheep" performance, demos from Beck and more music from the movie.

"On July 9th, the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition) will be available on all digital music services. The expanded soundtrack includes demos from Beck and more music from the movie including Brie Larson's performance of the Metric classic "Black Sheep"," Wright wrote.

