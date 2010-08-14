Brie Larson Sings About Hopes for 2021 and Covers Scott Pilgrim's Black Sheep

2020 has undoubtedly been filled with some ups and downs, and many are already trying to bring good energy into the new year. Among those is Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, who took to her YouTube channel on Christmas Eve to share an optimistic ode to 2021. In the nearly nine-minute-long video, Larson makes a heartfelt song out of her followers' hopes for the new year. The video also features her singing a new rendition of "Black Sheep", the song that her character, Envy Adams, sang in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Sang about your hopes for 2021 on the channel today. It filled my soul. And also finally fulfilled your oft requested hope for 2020: Black Sheep cover. https://t.co/rmGDZQUrCd 🥰 pic.twitter.com/mMiIE1Efb0 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 25, 2020

This isn't the first time that Larson has used her YouTube channel to pay tribute to "Black Sheep", as she previously learned a choreographed dance to the fan-favorite song. The videos have definitely reignited a love for Scott Pilgrim, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, and has got fans speculating about a possible sequel.

"For me, that 'well' would just mean being around that group again. It was such a great group," Michael Cera, who portrayed Scott Pilgrim, told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Fortunately, we all do get together and it really was like a great band or something and we all loved being around each other and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot."

"Bill Pope, who's the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife Sharon," Cera continued. "It really felt like an extended family. It's 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together."

Larson will next be seen in Captain Marvel 2, a Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel that will see her joining forces with Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

"When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings." Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in one of Captain Marvel's tie-in specials. "She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe."

