Scrapped Man of Steel Sequel Would Have Featured This Classic Superman Villain

Henry Cavill's iteration of Superman has been in the headlines a lot as of late, amid speculation of when and how he would return to the role, after Cavill appeared in the post-credits scene of Black Adam earlier this fall. Earlier this week, we seem to have gotten our answer, with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirming that the upcoming plans for the universe will involve a younger version of the character not portrayed by Cavill. This news definitely broke the hearts of a lot of DC fans, after reports indicated that Warner Bros. film executives Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca had heard a pitch for a new Superman film starring Cavill from Man of Steel producer Charles Roven and Peaky Blinders' creator Steve Knight, but ultimately passed on it, and decided to wait for Gunn and Safran to figure out their plans before hearing other pitches.

Thanks to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, we now know who was expected to be the central antagonist of Roven and Knight's hypothetical film — Brainiac. The iconic villain, who has been a part of Superman's mythos since the 1950s, has definitely been at the top of many fans' wishlists for the antagonist of a potential Cavill-led sequel.

Will there be a Superman reboot?

Shortly after Black Adam hit theaters, Cavill took to social media to indicate that the tease was only just an inkling of what's to come, As we now know, that will not be the case amid Gunn's recast.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone," Cavill posted on social media shortly after Gunn's tweets. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

What do you think of this new Superman reboot news? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!