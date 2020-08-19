New Scream Adds You Star Jenna Ortega

The upcoming Scream sequel from Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett enlisted familiar faces like David Arquette and Courteney Cox, with the project now moving on to enlist new faces for the franchise, which includes You and Jane the Virgin star Jenna Ortega, per Deadline. The actress joins the recently announced Melissa Barrera in the cast, though it's unknown who either actress will be playing in the new sequel. As evidenced in the previous four Scream movies, the series has a tendency of recruiting a large ensemble of compelling performers, only to shock audiences by killing off the talented performers without warning. The new Scream is slated to hit theaters in 2021.

Joining Arquette and Cox in the original four films was Neve Campbell, who has hinted that she could be involved in the project, though she has yet to officially confirm this news. Fans aren't the only ones hoping she returns, as Arquette recently detailed how he also hopes her casting is just a matter of time.

"I love playing the character Dewey. It's had such an important role in my life," Arquette shared with ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you try to do films that work, that entertain people, that audiences get a kick out of. You seldom do something for a small audience, to talk to a very niche group. The horror fan base is huge so when you really connect with them, and then it even goes beyond that, it's a really special thing. When [the directors] approached me, I was in first, and now we've got Courteney on board, hopefully Neve will join the team and then we can shoot this thing."

While fans would obviously be thrilled to see the original trio reunite for the new sequel, one franchise alum who will be sorely missed is director Wes Craven, as he passed away in 2015. Understandably, some viewers would be apprehensive about new filmmakers taking over the series that Craven established, but Campbell detailed the respect Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have for the original series.

"I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors of the new one," Campbell shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented. They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films. They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes’ vision. It was just beautiful, and I was really grateful."

She continued, "I had really thought that the only way I’d step into a new project with new directors is if they really wanted to honor him. So, we’ll see. We’re just in the beginning phases of negotiations, and we’ll have to see where it goes with COVID and everything. There are a lot of things up in the air such as when we’ll actually get to make the movie and how we can even reenter this business at the moment."

