Scream 5 Star David Arquette Hopes Neve Campbell Will Return for the Sequel

When a new Scream was announced, fans immediately began wondering if this would be a continuation of the original narrative of films or if it would be a new take on the concept, but the casting of David Arquette and Courteney Cox confirmed it would be a follow-up to the first four films, with Arquette just as hopeful that fellow star Neve Campbell would return as fans are. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's hard to predict when the upcoming film from Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett could move forward, but Arquette's recent comments make it seem like it's only a matter of time before Campbell comes on board.

"I love playing the character Dewey. It's had such an important role in my life," Arquette shared with ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you try to do films that work, that entertain people, that audiences get a kick out of. You seldom do something for a small audience, to talk to a very niche group. The horror fan base is huge so when you really connect with them, and then it even goes beyond that, it's a really special thing. When [the directors] approached me, I was in first, and now we've got Courteney on board, hopefully Neve will join the team and then we can shoot this thing."

Arquette, Campbell, and Cox have all starred in the first four films, which were also all directed by Wes Craven. Sadly, Craven passed away in 2015, but Campbell previously teased that the new project aims to honor the spirit of the filmmaker.

"I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors of the new one," Campbell shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented. They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films. They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes’ vision. It was just beautiful, and I was really grateful."

She continued, "I had really thought that the only way I’d step into a new project with new directors is if they really wanted to honor him. So, we’ll see. We’re just in the beginning phases of negotiations, and we’ll have to see where it goes with COVID and everything. There are a lot of things up in the air such as when we’ll actually get to make the movie and how we can even reenter this business at the moment."

While fans wait to see Arquette return as Riley, we get to see him in the new horror-satire Spree.

In the film, "Meet Kurt (Joe Keery), a 23-year-old rideshare driver for Spree, who is so desperate for social media attention that he'll stop at nothing to go viral. He comes up with a plan to livestream a rampage as a shortcut to infamy - coining his evil scheme '#thelesson,' he installs a set of cameras in his car and begins streaming his rides. Wildly miscalculating the popularity that would come from his lethal scheme, Kurt’s desperation grows as he tries to find a way to overcome the plan's flaws. In the middle of all this madness, a stand-up comedian (Sasheer Zamata) with her own viral agenda crosses Kurt's path and becomes the only hope to put a stop to his misguided carnage."

Spree hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on August 14th. The new Scream is set to hit theaters in 2021.

