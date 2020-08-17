Scream 5 Fan Poster Has Us Wishing It Was Real

(Photo: Dimension Films)

A new Scream film was confirmed earlier this year and the project has already enlisted talent, but without the entire cast confirmed and with the coronavirus pandemic causing movie production delays, it's unclear when the project would move forward, yet that hasn't stopped artist Creepy Duck Design from crafting a poster that has us even more excited for the new sequel. The first three films in the series earned typical posters for the time, featuring the film's title and the ensemble cast lined up in the foreground, while Scream 4 featured the famous Ghostface mask that slowly transformed into the blade of a knife, with this fan poster mirroring the more conceptual approach of that artwork.

The poster from the designer implies the immense presence that the various murderers who embraced the Ghostface identity have played in Neve Campbell's Sidney's life, while also implying that a return to her hometown will only result in being consumed by the specter's terror.

Stars of the original four films David Arquette and Courteney Cox have confirmed their returns for the new film, leaving Neve Campbell as the only core performer who has yet to reveal if she's officially signed on. The original four films were also all directed by Wes Craven, though with his passing in 2015, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming the new film.

Blown away by the response that my SCREAM 5 Alternative poster has been getting. It seems to be doing the rounds across the internet which is very surreal! Unfortunately, I forgot to upload the version with my credit originally (typical) and so here it is. Feel free to share =) pic.twitter.com/1Rr9WYEZUN — Creepy Duck Design (@creepyduckart) August 16, 2020

While Campbell has kept fans waiting in anticipation about her return, she was one of the first actors to share how the new film will honor Craven's legacy.

"I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors of the new one," Campbell shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented. They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films. They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes’ vision. It was just beautiful, and I was really grateful."

She continued, "I had really thought that the only way I’d step into a new project with new directors is if they really wanted to honor him. So, we’ll see. We’re just in the beginning phases of negotiations, and we’ll have to see where it goes with COVID and everything. There are a lot of things up in the air such as when we’ll actually get to make the movie and how we can even reenter this business at the moment."

The new Scream is set to land in theaters in 2021.

