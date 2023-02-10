New Scream VI 4DX Poster Released

Scream VI is one of the big movies dropping a trailer during the 2023 Super Bowl, and in addition to the new trailer, Paramount has released a new 4DX poster for Scream 6, which you can check out below!

The latest poster for Scream VI is actually a fun mix of images: the iconic Ghostface mask's mouth doubles as a knife plunging down into the skyscraper skyline of NYC, while the actual heart of the advertisement (the 4DX theater experience is (for once) made into a clever part of the theme, with the "X" mimicking the slasher tone of the official Scream 6 logo.

(Photo: Paramount)

It's hard to measure just how much fun there is to be had in seeing something like Scream VI in 4DX – but you know some horror fans are going to take a jump into the experience!

Tickets for Scream VI are now on sale, and they will probably go fast after the Scream VI Super Bowl trailer drops. Scream VI is actually putting some truly new material on the table, by moving the setting to New York City. The first Scream VI teaser definitely made the "sell" in terms of convincing fans that an urban setting wouldn't hamper Ghostface from delivering the kind of slasher movie thrills (and kills) that made Scream iconic.

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Scream 5 star Melissa Barrera told Collider. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Here's the synopsis for Scream VI:

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Scream VI will be in theaters on March 10, 2023.