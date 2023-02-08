Scream VI Tickets Are Now On Sale

Scream VI tickets are available now ahead of the big gameday TV trailer this weekend. The Super Bowl is upon us and Paramount is getting people ready for their trip to New York City with a brand new clip from the beloved horror franchise. As an added treat, fans can secure their seat ahead of the March 10 release date. With all the chatter surrounding the last film in the series, Scream VI has a lot to live up to. But, the marketing for this entry has already done its job in raising the hype with each new image and the teasers. The Ghostface in a bodega meme has been an absolute goldmine for people deriving a bit of humor from the gory delights of this series. Check out the new trailer and ticket announcement right here!

NME spoke to Tyler Gillett and Matt bettinelli-Olpin about their new movie. They shared their ambitions for a satisfying trip to the city. "Part of our assignment on Scream 5 was to play the greatest hits, to really show that we were part of a long lineage of characters," Gillett recently revealed. "With Scream VI we wanted to subvert that warm blanket, and make something that's grittier and rawer."

He added, "It's relentless and really visceral. There's a lot more of Matt and I in this movie. I think that we had to make Scream 5 in order to feel like we had permission to do this one. It has all of the ingredients, all of the things that we love about the franchise but it has an attitude that's a little bit different. We think people are going to be really excited about it."

What About the Rumored Scream VI Timeskip?

Bettinelli-Olpin told the outlet about the trueamount of time has passed between Scream 5 and Scream VI. "Scream VI is set shortly after the events of Scream 5, and follows how [the characters] deal with the massacre in Woodsboro [in Scream 5]," Bettinelli-Olpin divulged. "It follows them to New York, and then Ghostface enters the picture and everything goes off the rails."

Here's the synopsis for the upcoming feature, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

