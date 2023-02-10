Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Releases New Super Bowl Commercial, Posters

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday. The new trailer is mostly a mishmash of existing footage, but does include a few new spots, such Hugh Grant's Forge Fletcher getting hit with a massive wave of water. Interestingly, Forge appears to be getting on a boat with Justice Smith's Simon on board, indicating that this scene either takes place before Forge betrays the party or after another switch in allegiance. You can check out the trailer down below:

Additionally, Paramount Pictures also released new character posters featuring individual shots of the six main characters, including Chris Pine's Edgin, Michelle Rodriguez's Holga, Rege-Jean Page's Xenk, and Sophia Lillis's Doric. You can check out the posters below:

The upcoming movie will be set in the Forgotten Realms, perhaps the best known of D&D's many campaign settings. Notable locations featured in the movie includes the city of Neverwinter and the Underdark, a vast subterranean cavern system. One of the main villains of the movie will be Szass Tam, an iconic lich and leader of the Red Wizards of Thay.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31, 2023.