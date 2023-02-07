New Scream VI Poster Will Have You Guessing Who Is Behind Ghostface

While the Scream franchise definitively belongs to the slasher subgenre, just as important to the overall mythology as violent deaths is a twisted and perplexing mystery about the identity of each film's killers, with a poster for the upcoming Scream VI replicating the beloved Guess Who? board game. The poster features characters from previous films in the series as potential suspects, as well as depicting the newcomers to the franchise who will be making their debut with the upcoming film, as those who could be behind the identity of the killer. Check out the poster below for Scream VI before the film lands in theaters on March 10th.

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

While the upcoming film will clearly be honoring its predecessors by keeping audiences on their toes about who could be committing the murders, it will also be breaking new ground by transporting the events of the series to New York City as opposed to a quieter suburb. Star Barrera previously explained how this makes for an even more unsettling experience than past films.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider last fall of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Scream VI is set to land in theaters on March 10th.

